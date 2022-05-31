DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Birder Players will present nine performances of the musical “Forever Plaid” in Broadway Theatre starting Thursday, June 2.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. June 2-4; 2 p.m. June 5; 7:30 p.m. June 7-10 and 2 p.m. June 11. Info.

The musical by Stuart Ross is the fictional story of a close-harmony male vocal quartet’s brush with fame in the 1950s.

The show is like opening a time capsule to a time when songs were sung with finesse, and an aura of innocent fun reigned.

Songs include “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Moments to Remember,” “Perfidia,” “Heart and Soul,” “Lady of Spain” and a bunch more.

From the website: Once upon a time, there were four guys – Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie – who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols – The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became the group Forever Plaid. On the way to their first big gig, the Plaids are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of “Forever Plaid” begins.

The big gig is TV’s famous “The Ed Sullivan Show,” which plays a prominent role in the story and joke-making.

Among the Birder Players cast directed by Brandon Rockstroh are Michael O’Malley, Zeb Metzler and Lucas Jordan.

Birder Players is an arm of Birder Studio of Performing Arts, presenting musicals with studio staff and community members in the company’s Broadway Theatre.

“Forever Plaid” has an extended history in the region.

One of its first productions was in 1994 as an offering of the professional Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County.

A road company performed at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts in Green Bay in 1997, causing Music Theatre of St. Norbert College artistic director Dudley Birder to put off a planned production due to licensing complications.

Music Theatre eventually put on “Forever Plaid” to much success over multiple years.

Another production of “Forever Plaid” was presented in 2000 at Door Off Broadway, a dinner theater near Jacksonport in Door County.