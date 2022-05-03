ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A new offering is among attractions this summer at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, 2640 S. Webster Ave.

According to a press release: History meets fiction with Hysterical (Historical) Players of Green Bay. Performers of Let Me Be Frank Productions present local history of northeastern Wisconsin with musical parodies of the times and family comedy.

There is always a little history and a lot of fiction in these all-original shows written by Frank Hermans, namesake of Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay.

Music in all shows is either original pieces or taken from genres of decades past.

Performances start at 1 p.m. in the Moravian Church at Heritage Hill.

Entrance will be through the Education Center; however, the performance will take place a short walk down the hill in the Moravian Church. Please plan accordingly or call Heritage Hill at least two days in advance at (920) 448-5150 for special accommodations. Tickets may be purchased by visiting heritagehillgb.org. Seating is not reserved. Doors open at noon.

The announced schedule:

+ Sunday, May 8: “The Life of Ebenezer Childs”

Ebenezer Childs was one of our forefathers of La Baye, or Green Bay. He loved to tell everyone of his many accomplishments, even if they weren’t true. But these were: He made the first ox yoke for plowing in the territory, built a store for Daniel Whitney, was the first plaintiff to win a trial in Wisconsin, built the first road east of Green Bay to Kaukauna, built the first frame house in Wisconsin for Judge Doty and built the first sawmill in Indian Territory.

All original songs from Frank Hermans.

+ Sunday, June 12: “The Wake of Johnny Blood”

Johnny Blood was a polarizing figure of Green Bay Packers lore. The show takes you back to a train ride to Los Angeles in 1929. When one of his gal-pals parked on the railroad track so Blood wouldn’t miss the train, is Johnny dead or just dead drunk? Curly does a quickie funeral to get back on the track.

Music from the 1950s.

+ Sunday, July 17: “The Death of Al/Alice Capone”

It’s a comedy/mystery/musical set in Green Bay in the 1930s. Al Capone takes a little getaway on the Chicago Northwestern railroad to the Northland Hotel. Unbeknownst to Al, three other gangsters are on the same train – John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson, the insignificant character, and Elliot Ness. Is it a who-dun-it… could it be you?

+ Sunday, Aug. 14: “General Jacob Brown, The Namesake of Brown County”

In this one-man show, Frank Hermans portrays the War of 1812 hero, Gen. Jacob “Potash” Brown.

This 20-minute presentation tells the history of a war hero and why we named Brown County after him.

Unfortunately, Gen. Brown never visited Northeastern Wisconsin. What if he did?

This show was first performed in 2018 at the “Birthday Bash” for the 200th anniversary of Brown County on the grounds of Neville Public Museum.