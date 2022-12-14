Jeff Herbst and Katie Dahl will team to lead this year’s edition of Northern Sky Theatre’s “Home for the Holidays.” (Len Villano)

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org.

Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31.

According to a press release: This year’s show will feature Jeff Herbst and Katie Dahl along with special guests Claudia Russell and Colin Welford.

The lineup for the variety show changes from year to year, though always features performers connected with Northern Sky Theater.

Singer/songwriter/playwright Katie Dahl and company artistic director Jeff Herbst will reprise their popular offering, “The Jeff & Katie Show.”

They will be “singing and slinging their signature blend of music, banter, bakery and delightful holiday humor. They will welcome California folk singer Claudia Russell and pianist/composer Colin Welford.

“Katie and I discovered our enjoyment of being on stage together when we first did a virtual gala event for Northern Sky,” Herbst says in the press release. “That turned into a weekly virtual show during the pandemic, and this is the first time we’ll have a weeklong in-person run. Keeping up with Katie and/or staying out of her way is more than half the fun.”

Actor, singer and director Herbsthas worked with Northern Sky Theater since 1991. He became artistic director in 1993. He began his collaboration with Heritage Ensemble, Northern Sky’s predecessor, in 1985.

Herbst has worked on more than 60 original productions with Northern Sky Theater, including “Guys on Ice,” “Lumberjacks in Love” and “Bone Dance.”

Herbst also has performed on and off Broadway and at regional theaters throughout the United States.

Dahl is an internationally touring singer-songwriter who lives year-round in Door County. She has written or co-written two musicals produced at Northern Sky: “Victory Farm” and “The Fisherman’s Daughters.”

Russell is well known to Door County audiences from her frequent appearances on the peninsula, including in such Northern Sky Theater shows as “Goodnight, Irene!” “Fish and Whistle” and “Old Friends.”

Russell “is known for her powerful and expressive voice – at home on whispery ballads, western swing songs and Buddy Holly-style romps.

A composer, music director and all-around showman, Colin Welford is a year-round Door County resident whose credits include “Billy Elliot” (Broadway), “The Lion King” (worldwide music supervision), “Hamilton” (Chicago) and many years with Northern Sky Theater.

Welford hails from England, where he studied at Oxford University and the Royal College of Music, before landing at University of Miami.

Welford composed the music for Northern Sky Theater’s “Strings Attached.”

“Home for the Holidays” started as an opportunity to extend the holiday feeling beyond Christmas morning, said Holly Feldman, director of public relations.

“So many people talk about the ‘let down’ that follows shortly after the ‘build up’ to the holiday season,” she said. “Our ‘Home for the Holidays’ show has been very popular with folks who cherish the season of giving and don’t want to see it end on December 25th.”