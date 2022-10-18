Scene from new production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” on tour in the United States and Canada. (Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host the touring production of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” with eight performances starting tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-21; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

The new production celebrates the 50th anniversary of the musical phenomenon.

It was an early teaming of a now-famous duo: Lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The story is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

The score has rock roots, with the songs including “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

The tour cast features Jack Hopewell as Jesus. Jack Hopewell is a fresh graduate of University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

In other key roles are Elvie Ellis as Judas, Faith Jones as Mary, Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

Appleton is the third stop for this season of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

Host cities ahead include New Orleans, Houston, Philadelphia and St. Louis, among many others in the United States and Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver in Canada.