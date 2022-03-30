GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will present its “Choral Masterworks” concert with a multitude of performers at 7 p.m. April 5 in Cofrin Family Hall of Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

The concert is made possible in part by the Robert G. and Carol B. Bush Fund for High School Vocal Music. The concert additionally will include four area high school choirs joining the chorale to perform.

According to press releases: The concert will include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s renowned “Requiem,” excerpts from Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and works George Frideric Handel and Wolfgang Amadeus Beethoven, among others.

Choirs from De Pere High School, Little Chute High School, Sturgeon Bay High School and Xavier High School will join the chorale onstage, adding more than 100 voices to select pieces.

The 2022 Robert and Carol Bush Vocal Music Award winners also will perform their winning pieces.

The concert will feature soloist and past Bush Award winner Benjamin Olejniczak and multiple St. Norbert College faculty soloists, including Linda Feldmann, Yi-Lan Niu and Michael Rosewall.

The chorale will be accompanied by a full symphony orchestra, featuring faculty from St. Norbert College, UWGB and Lawrence University and members of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, Weidner Philharmonic and more.

The “Choral Masterworks” concert is an extension of the chorale’s mission statement: “The Dudley Birder Chorale brings together a community to rehearse and perform the highest quality choral music for the enrichment of all.”

The performance and educational experience aims to complement participating high schools’ curriculum while enhancing their understanding and appreciation for the arts in their communities.

The chorale, led by artistic director Kent Paulsen, is a 150-voice community choir in its 47th season. “Since 1974, the chorale has set the standard for choral excellence in its performance of great masterworks, holiday classics and renditions of popular songs.”

The chorale selected Isabella Cerdan of St. Francis Xavier High School as this year’s winner of the Bush Scholarship Award for Vocal Excellence. Isabella Cerdan and her choir teacher, Anna Van Eperen, each will receive a cash prize. St. Francis Xavier High School will receive $500 for its music library.

The chorale also awarded a second-place cash prize to Dalena Pakalske of Southern Door High School.

The scholarship is supported by the Robert and Carol Bush Vocal Music Fund at St. Norbert College.

The chorale received many letters of recommendation from area high-school choir directors. Students auditioned by submitting videos showcasing their performance of a classical piece with accompaniment. The audition videos were then viewed by a panel of judges of current or past music instructors from throughout the area.

The Bush Scholarship Award for Vocal Excellence has been awarded for the past 19 years. Started by Robert and Carol Bush in 2003 through an endowed gift through the Dudley Birder Chorale, the award continues to promote, encourage and support music in our schools by providing funds to outstanding students, vocal teachers and high-school music programs.

For more information about the chorale or the Bush Scholarship Award for Vocal Excellence, contact the chorale at (920) 403-3432 or birderchorale@snc.edu.