ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions’ tribute act is headed for performances in Las Vegas next week, but first “Frank’s Tribute and The All Star Band” will be presented at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. Info: ashwaubenonpac.org.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. March 4.

The show combines songs from famed vocalists along with comedy bits.

Featured artists include Elvis Presley portrayed by Frank Hermans; Cher portrayed by Frank Hermans; Reba McEntire portrayed by Amy Riemer; Barbra Streisand portrayed by Lisa Borley; Karen Carpenter portrayed by Kasey Schumacher; Neil Diamond portrayed by Paul Evansen; George Jones portrayed by Mike Hermans; Adele portrayed by Sarah Galati; and Yakov Smirnoff portrayed by Pat Hibbard.

Kelly Klaus provides sound mixing, and lighting design is by Ross Loining.

The band consists of Andrew Klaus on drums, Pat Hibbard on bass, Tony Pilz on keys and Dennis Panneck on guitar.

“We have never done Vegas before,” says Kasey Schumacher, marketing director for the group. “Several of us have been to Vegas before, but not as a group, and not to perform. It’s a huge bucket list item for all of us.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to perform with my fellow Franks Tribute cast members and our incredible band in such an iconic city and venue. I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces, as many of our loyal friends and fans are traveling to Vegas to see us, too. I hope to showcase to the wider Vegas audience that a relatively small group from Wisconsin packs a ton of talent.”

Performances are March 8-10 at The Plaza Hotel and Casino.

The group has prepared a set list that will be adapted from performance to performance.

For the Ashwaubenon show, we are constrained by time, so we’re picking and choosing the finalized list (this) week, Schumacher says. “For Vegas, we’re going to incorporate all of the songs throughout the three evenings of shows. So, each show in Vegas will technically be new and different based on what mix of songs make the cut each night.

The songs, by stars interpreted:

+ Elvis – “CC Rider,” “Stuck on You,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “It’s Now or Never,” “Teddy Bear,” “If I Can Dream,” “Trilogy.”

+ George Jones – “Corvette Song,” “Why Baby Why,” “The Race Is On,” “The One I Loved Back Then,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

+ Barbra Streisand – “Evergreen,” “Stoney End,” “People,” “Shadow of Your Smile,” “Main Event,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

+ Adele – “Hello,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Easy on Me,” “Rumour Has It.”

+ Karen Carpenter – “Top of the World,” “Won’t Last a Day Without You,” “Close To You,” “Hurting Each Other,” “Only Yesterday,” “Superstar.”

+ Reba McEntire – “Take It Back,” “Cathy’s Clown,” “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” “Why Haven’t I Heard from You,” “How Was I to Know,” “Turn on the Radio,” “Fancy.”

+ Cher – “Believe,” “I Got You Babe” with Paul Evansen

+ Neil Diamond – “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Solitary Man,” “Girl, You’ll be a Woman Soon,” “Kentucky Woman,” “America,” “Sweet Caroline.”

“In addition, the way Frank’s Tribute combines comedy and improv within each show is something special, too,” Schumacher says.

“As the Karen Carpenter of the group, I’ve never performed a set of hers without seeing numerous people in the audience singing the lyrics along with me. I adore her music and it’s a privilege to share her legacy.”