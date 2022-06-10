FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its world premiere production of “Love Stings” in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from June 16 to Aug. 26. Info: northernskytheater.com.

From the website: Richard Castle (book and lyrics) and Matthew Levine (music) adapt a plot from a P.G. Wodehouse story.

Snapshot: While planning a lavish wedding on a 1960s Door County bee farm, the idealistic Bill Zapper begins to wonder if he and his reluctant fiancée are truly right for each other.

The synopsis says, “Will the outrageous wedding go off without a hitch? Or is this the calm before the swarm?”

Castle and Levine previously collaborated for the Northern Sky Theater production of “Oklahoma in Wisconsin.”

Director and choreographer is Pam Kriger. In the cast are Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Zach Woods.

Castle says in a message to patrons, “As I was writing ‘Love Stings,’ I began to worry about the practical aspect of portraying insects in a musical. For instance, how do you train honeybees to sing backup and dance like the Pips? Fortunately, director Pam Kriger encouraged me to let my imagination run wile. She said it was my job to put it on the page, her job to put it on the stage.”

The show has bee puppets.

“I had the joy of writing ‘Love Stings’ with specific Northern Sky actors in mind, tailoring the characters to their unique talents,” Castle says. “And what fun to have the chance to work with Pam Kriger, Molly Rhode, Jeff Herbst and the entire creative team at Northern Sky.

“We had a honey of a workshop in 2019, and ‘Love Stings’ was set to premiere in June of 2020. But like an Irwin Allen disaster flick, 2019 was the calm before the swarm. The opening line of ‘Love Stings’ turned out to be prophetic: ‘Have you heard the buzz? A bug is going around.’

“Nevertheless, Northern Sky remained a hive of activity during the pandemic. In addition to their wonderful online programming, they produced a reading of ‘Love Stings’ in July 2020, with the entire cast Zooming in from their own homes. The bees buzzed in as well. I can’t express how incredible it was to create theater with my Northern Sky family at a time when we were all feeling isolated.”

Northern Sky Theater is a non-profit professional theater organization that produces original musical shows in repertory June through August outdoors at the Peninsula Park Amphitheater and indoors at the Gould Theater. Northern Sky continues performances into the fall with shows September through October and over the Christmas holidays indoors at the Gould Theater.