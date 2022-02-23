FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A cast of adults and children will present the Fond du Lac Theatre production of “Matilda the Musical” next week at Goodrich Little Theatre, 72 W. 9th St. Info: fdlct.com.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 3-5 and 2 p.m. March 6.

The story tells of Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis – the supposed ability to move objects at a distance by mind power. Matilda loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.

The show “revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination.”

Unloved by her cruel parents and terrorized by her school’s mean headmistress, the brilliant Matilda must inspire her classmates and her teachers to stand up against injustice and change their destiny.

The production is billed as suitable for all ages. There are scary moments and themes of abuse.

Directing is Trevor Clementi.

The characters and players are Matilda Wormwood (played by Charlotte Estes), Miss Agatha Trunchbull (Ellie Thelen), Miss Honey (Kim Berndt), Mr. Wormwood (Bill Fischer), Mrs. Wormwood (Abigail Ford), Mrs. Phelps (Hannah Koechel), The Escapologist (Ben Scoresby), The Acrobat (Emily Jackson), Rudolpho (Cody Lindau), Michael (Jozzlin Biddle), Sergei (Nicholas Wagner), Entertainer (Tony Secord), Bruce (Macey Scoresby), Lavender (Isabelle Neumeyer), Amanda (Holly Scoresby), Natalie (Lila Desiderio), Eric (Levi Broten), Alice (Lila Menting), Hortensia (Ella Zeitler) and Tommy (Jacob Christenson).

Ensemble: Belle Berge, Anna Cargin, Alana Cole, Hailey Collett, Adrianna Dallen, Isabelle Estes, Gregory Halbur, Livi Lavrenz, Roslyn Munson, Nora Otte, Kaeley Pierce, Anna Quast, Charlotte Rabe, Sadie Scoresby, Hayley Slade, Caroline Thompson, Eleanore Thompson, Maile Villa, Nicki Villa, Devin Winkel, Joshua Ziegler and Kaitlyn Ziegler.

“Matilda the Musical” is based on the Roald Dahl children’s novel of 1988. The novel was adapted into a 1996 American film directed by Danny DeVito and an audio reading by Kate Winslet.

Adaptation for the musical is by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.