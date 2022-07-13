GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present a new comedy musical, “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again,” starting next week. Performances will be held in Green Bay and Manitowoc.

The Green Bay schedule at Meyer Theatre: 7:30 p.m. July 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, Aug. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Info here.

The Manitowoc schedule at Capitol Civic Centre: 7 p.m. July 27. Info here.

This production has a new story. According to a press release:

In 2021, Let Me Be Frank Productions present “Menoma Mia,” – an all-original show centered around an annual karaoke contest at Sheridan Lanes in Menominee, Mich. Sarah Sheridan invited three mystery men, who all had been a part of her mother’s life in one way or another, back to the annual karaoke contest to see if she could figure out which one was dear old dad.

In the new show, “Menoma Mia – Here We Go Again,” Sarah is expecting a child of her own. Sarah finds her mom’s diary and discovers what truly happened the night her mom and dad made a love connection.

The story goes back to the first Sheridan Lanes Karaoke Contest, where Amy Sheridan meets three potential suitors – Frank the FIB, Pat the Yooper, and Tom the ex-con. Amy’s best friend, Lisa, is by her side for moral – or perhaps, not-so-moral – support. Sarah’s little brother, Harrison, is there to annoy big sis with a quick comeback.

The show is a journey with Sarah as she learns about the fateful night that changed Amy’s life forever.

In the cast are co-writers/directors Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard along with Tom Verbrick, Amy Riemer, Lisa Borley, Sarah Galati, and Harrison Hermans.

In the band are Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboard), and Andrew Klaus (drums).

Along with such ABBA songs as “Super Trouper,” “Honey, Honey” and “Waterloo” are hits by other artists such as “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain, and “Rocket Man” by Elton John.