MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Theatre of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present six performances of the musical “Fun Home” in Perry Hall starting next week.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 21-23 and 28-30. Info: uwosh.edu/fox/community/cac/theatre-performances/.

Note from the theater: “Face masks will be required at Fox Theatre, regardless of vaccination status. All patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear a face mask upon arrival, during performance, and until their departure. Our fully vaccinated actors will not be masked onstage during the performance. The socially distanced audience will be at least six feet away. Only 100 patrons per show in Perry Hall which seats 362 will be allowed. As the situation continues to develop, there may be further modifications.”

According to the website: The Tony Award-winning musical traces the coming-of-age of lesbian author Alison Bechdel from her youth to her years at Oberlin College and finally to the present, where the grown

Alison is struggling to write her graphic autobiography. As Alison reflects on her past, she struggles to make sense of it, particularly her relationship with her father, Bruce, owner of the family business – the Bechdel Funeral Home (“fun” home, as it’s known to young Alison and her brothers, John and Christian).

As “Fun Home” progresses, Alison is drawn deeper and deeper into her memories, finally entering into them, desperate to reverse her father’s self-destruction.

Featured in the campus/community production is Corrie Beula Kovacs, whose numerous credits include co-writing and starring in productions of the professional Northern Sky Theater in Door County.

The theater on the Fox Cities campus is directed by Susan Rabideau, who has guided numerous productions and in fall acted in the Attic Chamber Theatre production of “The Outsider.”

“Fun Home” is the winner of five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. It also won two 2014 Obie Awards, including Outstanding Musical, the 2014 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical and three 2014 Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Musical.