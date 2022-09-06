GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater will open its 2022-2023 season with eight performances of Neil Simon’s “Rumors.” Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

According to patron information: Performances in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Ave., are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 22, 23; and 4 p.m. Sept. 24, 25.

Snapshot: Ken and his wife, Chris, head to a 10-year anniversary party for Ken’s best friend, Charlie, and his wife, Myra, only to discover Charlie is in the bedroom passed out with a bullet hole in his ear. Myra is missing.

It looks to be an attempted suicide or possible attempted murder. Either way, it does not look good for Charlie’s career as sheriff.

But Ken and Chris do not know the whole story. Not wanting to jump to conclusions, they try to get an answer from Charlie. And then another gunshot goes off as other guests start arriving.

Ken and Chris decide to cover for Charlie and Myra by starting small rumors. Being a Neil Simon farce, the rumors get out of hand.

Directing the production is Craig Berken, with Kathy Berken as assistant director.

The cast consists of Jodi Angeli, Judd Gehl, Madelyn Glosny, Connor Heimerman, Nichole Hood, Josiah Kaliq, Lynn Lunney, Martin Prevost, Lisa Reedy and Randy Vogels.

“Rumors” premiered in 1988 and ran on Broadway for 535 performances.

Neil Simon was a legendary writer. He is credited as playwright or contributing writer for 49 Broadway plays.

Green Bay Community Theater first presented “Rumors” in 1993, receiving a positive review from the Green Bay Press-Gazette critic at large.