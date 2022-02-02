New London theater sets 2022 season

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wolf River Theatrical Troupe set eight events for its 2020 season. Info: wrtt.org.

Performances are in Wolf River Theatre, 304 St. John’s Place.

This is the organization’s 40th season.

The lineup:

+ “Always a Bridesmaid” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten – 7 p.m. Feb. 24-26, March 10-12.

In the comedy by the popular Jones Hope Wooten playwrighting team, four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their senior prom – to be at each other’s weddings, no matter what. More than 30 years later, the Southern friends are still making “the long walk for each other.”

Directing is Sandy Renner.

+ Three one-act plays (drama, suspense and comedy) to be chosen – 7 p.m. April 20-22, 28-30.

+ “Loved in Return: A Night with Nat King Cole” – 7 p.m. April 23.

Robin Atkins of the Milwaukee area performs as the smooth-voiced crooner.

+ “Always… Patsy Cline” by Ted Swindley – 7 p.m. June 16-18, 23-25.

The popular musical is back for a fifth production. The show is a touching and comedic remembrance of the warm friendship between the country music legend and her No. 1 fan, Louise, complete with 27 songs. Featured are Molly Brown as Patsy Cline and Debbie Martin as Louise, along with the band the Bodacious Bobcats.

Directing is Margie Brown.

+ Jesse Aron with special guest Molly Brown – 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

The two entertain with hits of the past.

+ “War of the Worlds: A Live Radio Show” by Howard E. Koch – 7 p.m. Oct. 6-8, 13-15.

Broadcast from New York City’s Mercury Theatre in 1938, the infamous radio play had many terrified listeners convinced that an actual alien invasion of Earth was taking place.

Directing is Tom Vinje.

+ Mark Croft Trio – 7 p.m. Oct. 22

Mark Croft is a singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist who blends roots, rock and Americana-based music.

+ Christmas play (to be announced) – 7 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 8-10.

Additional guest artists and events many be scheduled during the year.