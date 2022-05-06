STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will open its season with the Wendy MacLeod comedy “Slow Food” with slightly different scheduling than the past. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org.

Performances open with previews starting Sundays, with openings starting the following Thursday at the theater at 239 N. Third Ave.

Performances for “Slow Works” are at 2 p.m. May 8 (pay-what-you-will preview) and 7:30 p.m. May 11 (preview), with opening at 7:30 p.m. May 12 for this schedule to June 5: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The cast features Third Avenue PlayWorks and area veterans, directed by Jacob Janssen, artistic director of the theater.

From the website: “When New York empty-nesters Irene (Claire Morkin) and Peter (Alan Kopischke) head to Palm Springs to celebrate their big anniversary, they are envisioning a carefree trip full of rest and relaxation. Instead, they get stuck with a cargo van as their rental car, a non-functioning hot tub at their hotel, and Stephen (Doug Mancheski), a highly neurotic waiter at Dmitri’s Greek restaurant, the only restaurant that seems to be open late on a Sunday evening.

“While vans and hot tubs are minor hiccups on their anniversary trip, Stephen proves to be a formidable obstacle to their marital bliss when it becomes clear that he will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together. In this scenario, there’s no escaping the world’s worst waiter.”

Wendy MacLeod is a playwright and professor of drama/James Michael playwright-in-residence at her alma mater, Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. Best known for the critically acclaimed “Women in Jeopardy!”, she is the author of two dozen plays.

According to a press release: In conjunction with the production of “Slow Food,” Third Avenue PlayWorks is donating to Lakeshore CAP the proceeds of the May 8 pay-what-you-can preview.

Lakeshore CAP is a community action program dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve economic self-sufficiency and well-being through results-based programming in Manitowoc, Door, Sheboygan and Kewaunee counties. For some residents in our community, a variety of factors impede achieving self-sufficiency and well-being. Lakeshore CAP focuses on these blockers and allies themselves with community partners to help their clients improve their lives.