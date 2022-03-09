GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with The Tarlton Theatre, announced The Weidner Downtown, a new series designed to bring “a fresh and eclectic mix of arts and culture offerings to the heart of downtown Green Bay.” Info: weidnercenter.com.

Activity starts this weekend.

According to a news release: All events in the series will take place at The Tarlton Theatre, 405-409 W. Walnut St.

Local and regional talent will collaborate on an ongoing array of chamber theater, film, live lit, music and more. Many events are free, and no ticket is more than $25.

The series will kick off at a private event March 11, the same date all ticketed programs go on sale.

Public programs start Sunday, March 13, with the pay-what-you-can performance of “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” by Nassim Soleimanpour.

Says Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director of the Weidner Center: “The Weidner is thrilled to be working with The Tarlton to support the full utilization of this charming and historic space in support of a vibrant arts and culture eco-system. The theater itself is so intimate and funky, it just begs for offbeat, surprising programs. We have a number of initiatives as we head into our 30th year that are laser focused on getting out of our building and into the community. This will be one of many. We will of course, continue to offer the large-scale, high-quality offerings our audiences have come to expect to experience in Cofrin Family Hall at the Weidner. But this is something entirely different. A much more intimate audience experience in a cabaret-like environment. Programming at the Tarlton will be announced on an ongoing basis throughout the year.”

Says Tarl Knight, owner of The Tarlton: “The Tarlton Theatre has always been committed to working with cultural partners across our community to offer a wide variety of affordable programs to the people of our downtown and beyond, The Weidner Downtown at the Tarlton series and our new ongoing partnership with the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay marks a historic, landmark opportunity to bring our aligned visions to life and bring people together downtown Green Bay.”

Initial list of The Weidner Downtown events:

+ “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” by Nassim Soleimanpour – 7 p.m. March 13. Admission: Pay what you can at the door.

With no rehearsal, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, the event “is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theater.”

Featuring: Cassandra Bissell (Regional: Milwaukee Repertory, Utah Shakespeare, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Peninsula Players Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare, Actors’ Theatre of Louisville).

+ “The Stranger” (1946 directed by Orson Welles) – 7 p.m. March 16. Free admission.

The film screening is part of Green Bay Film Society Presents.

Snapshot: Wilson (Edward G. Robinson) of the War Crimes Commission is seeking Franz Kindler, mastermind of the Holocaust, who has effectively erased his identity. Wilson releases Kindler’s former comrade Meinike and follows him to Harper, Connecticut, where he is killed before he can identify Kindler. Also starring: Orson Welles and Loretta Young.

+ “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” (1952 directed by Henry King) – 7 p.m. April 20. Free admission.

The film screening is part of Green Bay Film Society Presents.

Snapshot: As writer Harry Street (Gregory Peck) lays gravely wounded from an African hunting accident, he feverishly reflects on what he perceives as his failures at love and writing. Also starring: Ava Gardner and Susan Hayward.

+ Pegasis – album release concert – 7 p.m. May 5. Tickets on sale soon.

A WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry – Best World/Reggae/Ska/Latin Artist) nominated artist, Pegasis “is known for tight harmonies, inventive arrangements and engaging lyricism.” The vocal trio of Dominican sisters (Marvelis, Rissel and Yaina Peguero) and jazz guitarist Matt Hillman will be celebrating the release of their second EP, “Two,” of “all original music and a smooth funky beat.”

+ “The Outlaw” (1943 directed by Howard Hawks) – 7 p.m. May 18. Free admission.

The film screening is part of Green Bay Film Society Presents.

Snapshot: Western legends Pat Garrett, Doc Holliday and Billy the Kid are played against each other over the law and attention of a beautiful woman (Jane Russell).

+ TEDxUW-Green Bay Launch Party – Sept. 15. Free admission.

Selected speakers for the fourth annual TEDxUW-Green Bay. “Enjoy snacks as the speakers give 90-second pitches of their upcoming TEDx talks, and join-in on the fun with impromptu TEDx speeches.”

+ “Botanic Garden” by Todd Logan 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 18, 23, 25. Tickets on sale soon.

Snapshot: “In this funny and poignant drama, a widow, desperate to get out of a first date, turns to the one person who can help… her dead husband. ‘Botanic Garden’ is a uniquely structured portrait of a marriage between two people who always loved each, even though they didn’t get along.” Featuring: Kelli Strickland (Regional: Raven, Lifeline, Rivendell, New Colony, Women’s Theatre Alliance, Bailiwick) and Noah Simon (Regional: A Red Orchid, Lakeside Shakespeare, Raven, 16th Street, Remy Bumppo, Peninsula Players Theatre).

+ STEAM Engine – 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Free admission.

“Now in its seventh year, in a new home and with a new format, the STEAM Engine is refilling its boilers to think big. How should we think about the problems facing our future? What are the benefits of thinking way outside the box? The Bay Area is home to three major higher education institutes, an international sports icon and an abundance of progressive businesses. The STEAM Engine leverages The Bay Area’s dynamic knowledge portfolio by showcasing individuals and organizations in the region who are seeking new horizons in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. The event features musical guests, engaging civil discourse, a Q&A, delicious food and more. Afterward, stick around for our social networking hour.”

+ “Holidays on Ice” by David Sedaris – 7 p.m. Dec. 16-18. Tickets on sale soon.

“David Sedaris’s beloved and subversive holiday collection of Christmas-themed essays is brought to life in this celebration of the tackiest and most dysfunctional holiday traditions. Wear your most aesthetically challenged holiday trappings and join us for stories, drinks, giveaways and mirth.” Featuring Door Shakespeare’s artistic director, Michael Stebbins (Skylight, Milwaukee Chamber, Woolly Mammoth, Horowitz Ctr, Baltimore Shakespeare Festival).

Each event will include food and drinks offered from The Tarlton Theatre’s menu and full-service bar.

The Tarlton Theatre is a circa-1925 art deco drafthouse cinema, club and performing arts venue with “the city’s largest original movie screen.”