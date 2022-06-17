KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Magic with patriotic touches will be performed in five shows leading into Independence Day at Monty’s Secret Theatre, 309 E. Kimberly Ave.

“Expect a lot of red, white and blue in the magic,” says Monty Witt, owner and professional magician.

Performances are at 7 p.m. starting today, Friday, June 17. Other shows are June 18, 24-25 and July 1. Info: montysmagic.com.

Monty’s Secret Theater features mainly magic shows and many of Witt’s magician friends from all over the world.

Witt holds three world Guinness record. One is for a sleight-of-hand feat: Vanishing 15 sponge balls one by one using only sleight-of-hand – no gimmicks – and reproducing all of them in his hands at one time. The record was recognized March 3, 2002.

Monty’s Secret Theatre is 1,800 square feet and includes two very small theaters – a parlor style theater seating 20 people and a close-up theater that seats 10 people.

The theater opened in July 2021.

Witt has presented many magic shows in the area. Included have been series at The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills and The Machickanee Players in Oconto.

As a stage manager or director, Witt has worked with such area troupes as Green Bay Community Theater, Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay and Attic Chamber Theatre of Menasha. Among his productions were “First Things First” at The Machickanee Players in February 2020 and “Funny Valentines” for Green Bay Community Theater in February 2018.