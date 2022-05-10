GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Footlights Theatre Company based in Green Bay will present “Art” in two cities as its second production. Info: facebook.com/footlightstheatregb/.

The play by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, will be performed at The Premier (Suite 130 at 520 N. Broadway) in downtown Green Bay at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 and 2 p.m. May 15.

In Sturgeon Bay, performances hosted by Isadoora Theatre Company at the Inside/Out Space below the Margaret Lockwood Gallery, 7 S. 2nd Ave., are 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 2 p.m. May 22.

The play explores philosophies of visual art from the perspective of three friends. It’s a high-level comedy.

Description: “How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? One of Marc’s best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. To Marc the painting is a joke, but Serge insists Marc doesn’t have the proper standard to judge the work.

“Another friend, Yvan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. Eager to please, Yvan tells Serge he likes the painting. Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the canvas, until it is as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures.

“As the arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendship. At the breaking point, will their friendship shatter, or will they affirm the power of their bond?”

The play contains strong adult language.

Performing are Eric D. Westphal as Marc, Vance Toivonen as Serge. and Bill Sergott as Yvan. All three are familiar faces to Green Bay theatergoers.

Directing is Sara Yach, with Kati Long serving as stage manager.

More about Footlights Theatre Company from Katie Schroeder, co-founder and marketing director:

“I, along with Sara Yach, Jacqueline Ploor and Deborah Oettinger, founded Footlights Theatre Company in December 2021. Our current board consists of the four of us, along with Ali Weaver, Madeleine Major and Bill Sergott. All seven of us have been active in various theater groups in Northeastern Wisconsin for a number of years. We are in the process of applying for 501(c)(3) status.

“The FTC slogan is: ‘Illuminating art, performance, society, and culture.’ Traditional footlights line the front edge of a stage, illuminating the action from the ground up. Footlights Theatre Company takes inspiration from these once-necessary pieces of theater equipment, with our commitment to illumination and education centered on art, culture, and societal issues.

“We intend to run a season from February to October each year, with four main shows per season. One show each season will be dedicated to a production that draws on the talents of local writers. The rest of the season will comprise shows that focus on important societal issues, classic theater pieces, and shows that have educational ties.

“Our inaugural show, ‘My First Time,’ by Ken Davenport, took place at Stage Ten Seventeen in Ashwaubenon in February 2022. This show was staged with the support of Stage Ten Seventeen and Erick Gyrion.”

The company has plans in motion for future performances this year, with a 2023 season to be announced in late summer.