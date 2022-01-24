Play readings set by Peninsula Players Theatre

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Peninsula Players Theatre will present three plays in the 2022 season of “The Plays the Thing” winter play reading series, though COVID-19 concerns have changed plans.

According to press releases: Readings will take place on three Mondays in February, March and April. In-person performances were originally planned at Bjorklunden, but now they will be virtual.

The Door County Reads committee made the decision to move all Door County Reads events to a virtual platform, and the theater says it is following the library’s decision “for the health and safety of our community, staff and actors.”

Here is the lineup:

+ “Kodachrome” by Adam Szymkowicz – 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

Snapshot: In the “a tender and funny comedy,” Suzanne, the local photographer in a rural New England town, gives audiences a glimpse into the lives of her neighbors, one romance at a time. “Kodachrome” is produced with support from and in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of “Population 485: Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time” and “Truck: A Love Story” by Michael Perry.

Says Linda Fortunato, artistic director of Peninsula Players Theatre: “With her camera, photographer Suzanne captures the stories of the small rural town of Colchester, Connecticut. Through her, we meet the town’s residents and learn how so many are connected. This play and its vibrant small town of characters remind me of Michael Perry’s writing and how beautifully he guides the reader through the people, places, happenings and relationships of his small town. While the characters and situations in ‘Kodachrome’ are unique and sometimes unexpected, I am moved by the reminder of how we are all tied together through love, loss, and the universal moments of life – both large and small.”

In addition to being an active playwright, Szymkowicz has interviewed more than 1,000 playwrights on his blog.

A pre-recorded audio version of the play reading may be found from 7 p.m. Feb. 7 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at this link: onthestage.com/peninsula-players-theatre.

+ Play to be announced – 7 p.m. March 7.

+ “A Rock Sails By” by Sean Grennan – 7 p.m. April 4.

Snapshot: A troubled astrophysicist is shaken when a strange object from outside of our galaxy heads towards Earth and calls into question her belief about what’s “out there.”

Sean Grennan’s plays “The Tin Woman” and “Now and Then” premiered at Peninsula Players Theatre. He as acted with the company, too.

“The Play’s the Thing” is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts and by grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players Theatre bills itself as America’s oldest professional resident summer theater.

“The Play’s the Thing” is part of the company’s continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public.