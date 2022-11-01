DE PERE,Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6; and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

The Nov. 6 performance will be followed by a discussion with the cast and crew.

Bertolt Brecht is a much-studied playwright of the early to mid 20th century known for “epic theater.” He was born and died in Germany, though “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” was written while he was living in the United States. Its premiere production in 1944 was by a student cast at Carleton College in Minnesota.

“The Caucasian Chalk Circle” is among his notable works.

According to a press release: In Brecht’s classic folk tale of love and justice, the governor’s son, Michael, is left behind as war erupts in the city. Grusha, a servant, escapes with the child and carries him into the Caucasus Mountains. Chased by soldiers and struggling to feed the boy, Grusha finds relative safety at her brother’s farm. Meanwhile, Azdak, the scribe and poacher, is appointed judge and dispenses rough and drunken justice across the land. Michael’s mother comes back to demand the return of the child. Azdak must decide who deserves to keep the child and uses the chalk circle to prove who loves him more, the mother who bore him or the mother who raised him.

Directing is Noah Simon, visiting assistant professor of theater studies, Noah Simon.

Designers are associate professor of theater, scenographer and director of theater studies, April Beiswenger; sound design and composition by Bruce Glasso (Little Chute) and assistant lighting design by Daphne Johnson (Green Bay).

Brittney Fritz is the technical director; stage manager is Jacinta Maslanka (Crestwood, Ill.); Maria Miller (De Pere) is the master carpenter; Molly Kubica (Appleton) is the puppet and mask designer; and Maddy Brisbane (De Pere) is a graphic designer.

Students in the cast and crew are Nathan Birch (West Bend), Valerie Cohen (Greenleaf), Graham Dunbar (Green Bay), Natalie Elfner (Homewood, Ill.), Fiona Laffey (Chicago, Ill.), Chris Gureski (Mukwonago), Violet Hagen (Lac Du Flambeau), Kimberly Jaimes (Chicago), Peter Lim (Houston, Texas), William Mlenar (Greendale), Jordan Otradovec (Cumberland), Benjamin Petropoulos (Sobieski), Janny Robertson (Green Bay), Kit Sanders-Mikkelson (Onalaska), Jackie Stumpf (Superior), Lily Wangler (Hartland) and Keenan Wylie (Appleton).

Also performing is Steve Westergan, instructor of humanities.