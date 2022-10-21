MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Attic Chamber Theatre will present eight performances of Bernard Slade’s “Romantic Comedy” starting next week in Lucia Baehman Theatre, 1478 Midway Road, in the Communication Arts Center of University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. Info: attictheatre.inc.com.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 27, 28, 29; 2 p.m. Oct. 30; and 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Direction is by Berray Billington, troupe president.

Snapshot from website: Jason Carmichael, a successful co-author of Broadway romantic comedies, is facing two momentous events: He is about to marry into high society, and his writing partner is retiring. Enter Phoebe Craddock, a Vermont schoolteacher and budding playwright. Jason acquires a talented and adoring collaborator in the mousy Phoebe, and fame is theirs for 10 years until romantic entanglements threaten their success.

The cast consists of Marissa DarCourt (Allison), Jennifer Konitzer (Kate), Andrew Ring (Leo), Lydia Singleton (Blanche), Lisa Witmer (Phoebe) and Brian Zimmerman (Jason).

Bernard Slade is a known entity for his clever style. As a screenwriter, he created the TV sitcoms “The Flying Nun” and “The Partridge Family.” As a playwright, he wrote “Same Time, Next Year,” “Tribute” and “Romantic Comedy” – and their film adaptations.

“Romantic Comedy” opened on Broadway in November 1979. The original cast included Anthony Perkins as Jason and Mia Farrow as Phoebe.

Theater statement: “Attic Theatre was founded in 1950 in the attic of the Cloak family home on family home on North Union Street in Appleton. What began as an acting class has become the longest running community theater in the Fox Valley. In the early days, Attic performed in a variety of venues such as Jefferson School and local church basements. When Lawrence University opened the Music-Drama Center, Attic began its lengthy partnership with LU, employing both theaters during the summer months. Our newest venue, the beautiful UWO-Fox Valley Communication Arts Center, allows us the opportunity to produce a wider array of plays with greater audience appeal. From simple beginnings, Attic has grown to produce hundreds of shows over a span of more than 70 years.”