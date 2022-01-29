Season performances set for 2022 in Kiel

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Friends of Kiel Performing Arts announced the 2022 concert series for Kiel Performing Arts Center. Info: showtix4U.com.

It is the second year for such a series in the center, 210 Raider Heights Drive.

The 600-seat, 23,000-square foot facility opened in 2021.

The season, with performances starting at 7 p.m.:

+ The University of Wisconsin Marching Band – Feb. 18.

The band was formed in 1885 to support the university military battalion. Since then, it has traveled widely and performed for millions.

+ Luminae Trio featuring Jestin Pieper – April 23

Based in New York City, the ensemble combines traditional classical works with lesser-known music of the past and present. The trio was formed in the early pandemic in response to the need for keeping the arts alive. Kiel native Jestin Pieper is featured on piano. Joining are Jacob Nordinger on cello and Elizabeth Wright on violin.

+ Kids from Wisconsin – July 22.

The select group of singers/dancers and musicians performs throughout Wisconsin in summer and is featured at the Wisconsin State Fair. Each year’s show is entirely different.

+ ComedySportz – Sept. 17.

In the comedy show played as a sport, two teams compete in improvisational games based on suggestions from the audience. The troupe was started in Milwaukee in 1984.

+ Fiddler’s Farm – Oct. 22.

The group features Wisconsin musicians playing classic country, western swing and bluegrass music. Featured are famous tunes from such acts as Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Connie Smith, Asleep at the Wheel, Flatt and Scruggs and Bill Monroe.

+ Kiel Municipal Band – Nov. 11.

The band has been “the pride of the town” for more than 90 years. The group has made national and international appearances. Many people recognize its signature tune, “Invincible Fidelity.”

The center also hosts musicals, plays and vocal performances for the school district. It is home to the Kiel High School Band and the Kiel Area Youth Theater.