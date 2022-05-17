GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Community theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin that perform fall to spring are at a crucial time.

They have ended – or are about to end – their 2021-2022 season and have announced plans for 2022-2023.

The 2021-2022 season had them biting nails, thinking, “Can we get through all the COVID-19 confusion?” and “Will our audience return?”

The 2022-2023 season seems to have them thinking, “Let’s do things as normal (pre-pandemic) and let people know we’ll be here, like normal.”

Three such community theaters have announced their coming season, one in detail and two in general.

Green Bay Community Theater, which performs in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse. The troupe has finished its 2021-2022 season.

+ “Rumors” by Neil Simon, Sept. 15-17 and 21-25.

A 10-year anniversary party goes bonkers.

+ “These Shining Lives” by Melanie Marnich, Nov. 10-12 and 16-20.

A true story of sacrifice by women in a radium dial factory.

+ “Murder by Misadventure” by Edward Taylor, Feb. 16-18 and 22-26, 2023.

Crime-writing partners get really close to the truth.

+ “Things My Mother Taught Me” by Katherine Disavino, April 20-22 and 26-30, 2023.

One couple and two sets of parents equal “love, laughs, worry and wisdom.”

Evergreen Productions, which performs in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere. Still in performance to May 22 is “Play On!” (my review).

The theater is two troupes in one. One is Mainstage (adult). The other is Young Actor. Some adult productions include youth. Some youth productions include adults.

Mainstage

+ “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, fall 2022.

Three actors do 32 plays really fast.

+ “A Christmas Story” by Peter Grecian, holiday 2022.

Based on the popular “you’ll shoot your eye out” movie.

+ “A Thousand Cranes” by Kathryn Schultz Miller/ “Ghost Light” by Gregg Cummings, winter 2023.

A Hiroshima story/nine short plays.

+ “The Miracle Worker” by William Gibson, spring 2023.

The story of Helen Keller and her inspirational teacher.

Young Actor

+ “I Sincerely Doubt That This Old House is Very HAUNTED” musical by Paul Crabtree, summer 2022.

A house is occupied by a whole company of comical ghosts.

+ “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” by Jahnna Beecham and Malcom Hillgartner, holiday 2022.

A new take on an old favorite of the troupe.

+ “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” by C.S. Lewis dramatized by Joseph Robinette, winter 2023.

The classic tale of imagination.

+ “Bedtime Stories (as told by our Dad, who messed them up)” by Ed Monk, winter 2023.

Classics are re-created.

The Masquers, Inc., which performs in Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc. The troupe has finished its 2021-2022 season.

+ “A Christmas Story” by Peter Grecian, November 2022.

Based on the popular “you’ll shoot your eye out” movie.

+ “Over the River and Through the Woods” by Joe DiPietro, March 2023.

A comedy about the last married grandchild and his grandparents.

+ “City of Angels” by Cy Coleman, David Zippel and Larry Gelbart, May 2023.

A musical comedy blending motion pictures and the aura of the 1940s.