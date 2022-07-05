Play-by-Play Theatre members rehearse for Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” in Green Bay’s Whitney Park. (Carolyn Silverberg)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shakespeare in the Park is returning to a downtown Green Bay park Sunday, July 10.

Play-by-Play Theatre of Green Bay will perform the William Shakespeare comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Performances in Whitney Park, 800 Main St., be at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10. The rain date is 6 p.m. Monday, July 11.

The event is presented in association with Olde Main Street, Inc. (Downtown Green Bay), with grant funding from the Green Bay Packers Foundation and The Hammock Fund, a fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

Artistic director of Play-by-Play Theatre – “Green Bay’s First Professional Theater Company” – is Mary Ehlinger. Directing again is her daughter, Carolyn Silverberg. Music is by Matt Silverberg.

Admission to the performances again will be free, with donations welcome.

The comedy has endured over centuries. It is believed Shakespeare wrote “Much Ado About Nothing” in 1598 and 1599.

Set in Messina, the play revolves around two romantic pairings that emerge when a group of soldiers arrives in the town.

The first pairing, between Claudio and Hero, is nearly altered by the accusations of the villain, Don John.

The second romance, between Claudio’s friend, Benedick, and Hero’s cousin, Beatrice, takes center stage as the play goes on, riding on both characters’ wit and banter.

Secrets and trickery form the backbone of the play’s comedy, intrigue and action.

Members of the cast:

The People of Messina: Beatrice – Júlia Garcia; Hero – Sanibel Harper; Leonato – Steve Westergan; Margaret – Grace Sergott; Ursula – Lydia Skarivoda; Antonia – Sallie Meyer.

The Military: Benedick – Will Knappen; Claudio – Alex Sabin; Don Pedro – Chris Mayse; Don John – Eric D. Westphal; Borachio – Martin Prevost; Conrade – Ali Weaver.

The Body Politic: Dogberry – Mike Eserkaln; Verges – Maggie Monte; George Seacol/Messenger – Jerah Doxtator; Hugh Oatcake – Mary Spencer; Sexton/Watchman – Ashlee DeGrave; Friar Francis – Alex Gruber

Musicians: Kasey Schumacher (vocals), Matt Silverberg (drums), Dustin Skenandore (guitar), Tony Pesavento (bass).

A few of the quotes from the play, which is thick with romantic references:

+ “I had rather hear my dog bark at a crow, than a man swear he loves me.”

+ “Let me be that I am and seek not to alter me.”

+ “Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps.” + “For which of my bad parts didst thou first fall in love with me?”

+ “When I said I would die a bachelor, I did not think I should live till I were married.”

+ “There was a star danced, and under that was I born.”

+ “I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest.”

+ “I wish my horse had the speed of your tongue.”

+ “Thou and I are too wise to woo peaceably.”