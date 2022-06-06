MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre will again present a William Shakespeare play this summer in Wisconsin State Parks. Info.

According to a press release: The troupe will perform “Much Ado About Nothing” from June 10 to Aug. 20 in 23 parks. All performances will be free and preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop.

The company will offer its workshop and performance on June 11 at High Cliff State Park. The workshop will be at 5:30 p.m., and the performance will be at 7 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be entering our seventh year of performing in the parks,” said A.J. Magoon, executive director and a founding member of the organization.

“There’s a reason ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies. It’s hilarious and heartfelt, and this version is perfect for audiences of all kinds.”

Each “Much Ado About Nothing” performance will be 75 minutes long and completely free, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend and understand.

Through a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Summit Players Theatre is also able to introduce audiences around the state to their local parks.

The group’s educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare’s Story: Much Ado About Nothing,” is new this year and offered before every performance. The workshop serves as a way for children and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language, and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises, culminating in performing a short scene.

This year, the Summit Players team boasts five new members – Maya Danks, Emma Knott, King Hang, Ogunde Snelling Jr. and George Lorimer. All will act in “Much Ado About Nothing” and serve as teaching artists for the company.

“I think the best part is that every year the program comes back, but there’s always something new,” said Caroline Norton, education director and three-year alumna of the company’s tours. “The workshop content changes, the play changes and that means people who have seen our shows for years will enjoy everything just as much as people who have never seen us before.”

Summit Players Theatre’s 2022 season is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board and Wisconsin Humanities Council, with funds from the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities.

The company’s 2022 season will consist of the following performances:

June 10: Richard Bong State Recreation Area – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

June 11: High Cliff State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

June 17: Yellowstone Lake State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

June 18: Wyalusing State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

June 19: Blue Mound State Park – Workshop: 1 p.m. | Show: 2:30 p.m.

June 24: Three Bridges Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

June 25: Copper Culture State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

June 26: Hartman Creek State Park – Workshop: 1 p.m. | Show: 2:30 p.m.

July 8: Copper Falls State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

July 9: Pattison State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

July 15: Rib Mountain State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

July 16: Kohler-Andrae State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

July 17: Peninsula State Park – Workshop: 1 p.m. | Show: 2:30 p.m.

July 18: Havenwoods State Forest – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

July 22: Lake Kegonsa State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

July 23: Mirror Lake State Forest – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

July 24: Roche-a-Cri State Park – Workshop: 1 p.m. | Show: 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 5: Wildcat Mountain State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Aug. 6: Perrot State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Aug. 6: Merrick State Park – Workshop: 1 p.m. | Show: 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 12: Lake Wissota State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Aug. 13: Interstate State Park – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Aug. 19: Kettle Moraine State Forest, Pike Lake Unit – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

Aug. 20: Havenwoods State Forest – Workshop: 5:30 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m.

About Summit Players Theatre, Inc.: The only company in the country focused on touring production through state parks, Summit Players Theatre builds connections between Shakespeare, the outdoors, and fun. To do so, we seek innovative and original ways to perform, to connect the classics to our contemporary time. The Players use theater as a learning medium and introduce children to a passion for language, communication, and constructive play while providing adults with an enjoyable theatrical experience. Find us on Facebook or here.