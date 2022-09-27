SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Celebrating its 89th season, Sheboygan Theatre Company will present seven performances of the musical “Sister Act” starting this week in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School, 2820 Union Ave. Info here.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct 1; 2 p.m. Oct. 2; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6-7; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8.

The musical has roots in the 1992 movie “Sister Act” which includes a star-laden soundtrack, versus being a made-for-the-stage musical with story-specific songs.

The motion picture “Sister Act” was written by Joseph Howard. The musical contains music by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (“The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Pocahontas”), lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

In the story, wannabe singing star Deloris Van Cartier (Moe Green) witnesses a murder by her hotshot lover Curtis (Scott Felten). After Deloris goes to the police, she is hidden for her own protection among the nuns in a failing church.

The cop hiding Deloris is her high school classmate who she called “Sweaty Eddie” (Lucas Detwiler), who still yearns for her.

Deloris’ showbiz ways keep running afoul of the nuns’ Mother Superior (Christi Sadiq) as Deloris turns the sour-singing nuns into a go-to choir that attracts throngs and TV exposure and the attention of murder-minded Curtis.

Humor is splashed all around, like in the song “It’s Good to Be a Nun.” Six nuns ironically/eagerly extoll the virtues of nun-dom in a laundry list of disciplined requirement after disciplined requirement.

Directing is Amada Ellis, with Karen Christopherson as music director.

At 89 years and counting, Sheboygan Theatre Company is one of the oldest ongoing troupes in Wisconsin.