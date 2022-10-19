Images of some of the visual and performing artists participating in “Unhinged” this weekend at The Weidner. (University of Wisconsin-Green Bay)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A sweeping experience in the arts is set during “Unhinged” this weekend at The Weidner at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

According to a news release: The event is “a one-of-a-kind multi-sensory exhibition featuring over 60 artists.”

The exhibition opens at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22. Info: weidnercenter.com or unhingedexhibition.com.

Kent Hutchinson, participating artist and event organizer, says efforts were coordinated with the Weidner Center’s innovative staff “to create an absolutely thrilling event.

“You’ll come face-to-face with a drag horror punk rock artist, then be swept up in a modern twist on traditional pointe ballet while almost at the same time become engulfed in a visual auditory installation depicting the internal horrors of cognitive impairments.”

The diverse artists spanning disciplines will showcase their work in areas of the building usually not open to audiences.

Creative attire is strongly encouraged for “Unhinged attendees.”

The press release says, “Come hungry, come thirsty and be ready to end the night with a dance party directly on The Weidner’s main stage in Cofrin Family Hall.”

Kelli Strickland, executive and artistic director of The Weidner, says the event will be unlike anything The Weidner has ever presented.

“ ‘Unhinged’ attendees are invited to explore all corners of The Weidner, stumbling upon discovering art installations, exhibits and performances in surprising places – in bathrooms, dressing rooms, backstage, stairwells, restrooms and more,” she says. “Enjoy creative culinary concoctions, sip cocktails and socialize as you go.”

Strickland also is one of the artists performing during “Unhinged.”

Participating “Unhined” artists:

+ Yuri Lane – human beatbox

+ Steve Keller and the Traveling Snake Show

+ Water Street Dance Milwaukee – contemporary dance company

+ Shanna Koltz – artist/photographer

+ Tammi Truckstop – artist

+ Ralph R Tutwiler – poet/emcee

+ Roy Meyer – musician

+ The Game Show… And Stuff – Noah Simon, Anderson Lawfer, James Anthony Zoccoli

+ Medicine Bear Singers – Awaehsaeh-Meskikiw

+ Martha Marvel – The Trans Coalition

+ Malachi Squires – dancer/choreographer

+ Luv Joy Seamon – dancer/aerialist

+ Lee the Hulk God – expressionist artist

+ Scott Hill – artist/sculptor

+ Kelli Strickland – actor

+ Jyll Everman– chef/culinary arts

+ Ace Champion – chef

+ Jason Cardinal – artist

+ Kent Hutchison – artist

+ HGM Music Group – musician/producers

+ Janel Meindersee – dancer

+ EJ Tree – poet/performer

+ Brandon Langer – Green Bay Print Shop

+ Dg Clearing – artist

+ D Vaughn Holt – Dscribe Music

+ Dave Razor – multi-media artist

+ David Damkoehler – artist

+ Cujo – recording artist

+ Cody Cottrell – artist

+ Casey Early-Krueger – CEKTruth

+ Christine Style – artist/printmaker

+ Cainen Shooter – artist

+ Beau Thomas – mural artist

+ Andrew Linskens – artist

+ Amanda List – dancer/choreographer

From the press release: “The mission of ‘Unhinged’ is to provide the Green Bay area with compelling, eye-opening and original works of art from all disciplinary avenues that celebrates creative culture and galvanizes the artistic community. Founded by artists, the ‘Unhinged Exhibition’ commissions work from all artistic disciplines to deliver an immersive event.”

It’s a self-guided experience with these possibilities: “Interactive three-dimensional art installations in the loading docks, micro-performances in dressing rooms and elevators, culinary artists pulling out all the stops, dancers where you least expect them, films in the balconies, poetry and music around every corner.”