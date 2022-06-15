DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Summer Stage will present five performances of the hybrid musical “Sondheim on Sondheim” starting June 23 in Dudley Birder Hall on campus. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. June 23-24; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 25; and 2 p.m. June 26.

According to a press release: The revue highlights many of the late Stephen Sondheim’s songs.

Video interviews with Sondheim are included in the live performance, giving further insight into his creative process and experiences as one of musical theater’s most noteworthy composers. Sondheim died Nov. 26 at age 91.

The production gives audiences an inside look at Sondheim’s artistic process and personal life, including his childhood, his relationship with mentor Oscar Hammerstein II and stories of professional triumphs. An ensemble of the Green Bay area performers will present arrangements of more than two dozen Sondheim tunes, ranging from the beloved to the obscure.

Directing are Kent Paulsen and Stephen Rupsch of the faculty.

The ensemble is made up of St. Norbert alumni, St. Norbert College Music Theatre alumni and regional theater: Linda Feldmann, Appleton; Alona Havel, Appleton; Brennan Heider, Green Bay; Rob Konitzer, Menasha; Molly Maher Lucareli, Green Bay; Kaara McHugh, Green Bay; Nick Myers Olson, Green Bay; Ben Olejniczak, Green Bay; Tim Olejniczak, Green Bay; Michelle E. Oren, De Pere; and Paula J. Tolksdorf, New Franken.

Assorted shows celebrating the work of Stephen Sondheim have been created, starting in 2000 in London.

“Sondheim on Sondheim,” with music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim, was conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine. The original production had a limited run in 2010, winning Drama Desk and Drama League awards.

For the Music Theatre production, authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International.

A sampler of selections from shows, drawn from a 62-year period: “Something’s Coming” from “West Side Story,” “Being Alive” from “Company” and “Send in the Clowns” from “A Little Night Music.”

More selections come from an array that includes “Gypsy,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Assassins” and “Into the Woods.” Music Theatre was founded in 1962 by Dudley Birder of the faculty.