DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere, Wis.: St. Norbert College Music Theatre will present two productions in summer 2022, “Sondheim on Sondheim” and “Anastasia: The Musical.”

According to a press release: “Sondheim on Sondheim” will be performed June 23-26 in Dudley Birder Hall, and “Anastasia: The Musical” will be performed Aug. 11-14, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Statement from the college: Music Theatre is a community-focused program that engages, educates and entertains the people of Northeastern Wisconsin through theater. It supports the mission of the college and enhances the educational, economic and cultural vitality of the region.

SNC Music Theatre – Summer Stage will present “Sondheim on Sondheim.” Summer Stage consists of community members, students, employees and alumni.

Music and lyrics for “Sondheim on Sondheim” are written by Stephen Sondheim, and the show was conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine.

Using exclusive interview footage, audiences get an inside look at famed composer Sondheim’s artistic process and personal life, including his childhood, his relationship with mentor Oscar Hammerstein and stories of personal demons and professional triumphs.

An ensemble from Green Bay area will perform new arrangements of more than two dozen Sondheim tunes, ranging from the beloved to the obscure.

“Sondheim on Sondheim” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

SNC Music Theatre – Next Stage, a program for high school students, will present “Anastasia: The Musical.” Next Stage productions incorporate skill-training and practical experience in a challenging and supportive environment.

The book for “Anastasia: The Musical” was written by Terrence McNally with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The romantic and adventure-filled musical sweeps from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

“Anastasia: The Musical” is inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures film through special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical from the play by Marcelle Maurette, as adapted by Guy Bolton. The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, concordtheatricals.com.

Upcoming key dates:

Music Theatre – Summer Stage will hold auditions for “Sondheim on Sondheim” on April 2 starting at noon in Dudley Birder Hall, 400 Grant St. Auditionees should prepare two contrasting, one-minute Stephen Sondheim excerpts to sing. The cast will be 8-12 people. Registration is required prior to auditioning. All ethnicities, gender identities and persons with disabilities are encouraged to audition. For all audition details and to register to audition, visit snc.edu/summerstage.

Music Theatre – Next Stage will hold cast, crew and pit orchestra auditions for “Anastasia: The Musical” on May 23 and 24 starting at 6 p.m. in the Walter Theatre, 315 3rd Street. Next Stage is open to all high-school students who are currently in their freshman year through and including, seniors who graduate in spring 2022. Next Stage is also seeking a young female, age 7-10, to play the role of Young Princess Anastasia and Prince Alexei Romanov. The child performer must be able to pass as an 8-year-old. Registration is required prior to auditioning. All ethnicities, gender identities and persons with disabilities are encouraged to audition. For all audition details and to register to audition, visit snc.edu/nextstage.