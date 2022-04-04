MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Theatre on the Bay campus and community theater will present four performances of the musical “Company” starting Thursday, April 7, in Herbert L. Williams Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

Performances are 7 p.m. April 7-9 and 2 p.m. April 10. Info: uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre.

According to a press release: The cast includes a variety of new and veteran actors, including actors who have grown up with Theatre on the Bay’s Children’s Theatre. For some, “Company” is their first musical.

The main character is Robert, a confirmed bachelor. On the night of his 35th birthday, Robert contemplates his unmarried state during a comical array of interactions with his married friends over the course of dinners, drinks and even a wedding.

Music and lyrics are by Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, based on a book by George Furth.

“Company” was originally produced and directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. The show is viewed as a game-changing musical, delivering a sophisticated and honest look at adult relationships.

Directing is John Thornberry, who also provides set and sound design. Brittany Welch is music director, and Heather Olsen provides choreography.

The cast consists of Lisa Atkinson, Wendy Baron, Chase Grabowski, Cerina Grawey, Jacilyn Knight, Brittany Koerner, Marie Newton, Scott Nowakowski, Jacqueline Nutter, Justin Pilz, Sarah Severson-Roehm, Daniel Stary, Sam Wargula, Brittany Welch, Keaton Bartz and Kate Schwaba.

The production is supported in part in memory of Aurie Feifarek (Auralia Buscher Feifarek), who enrolled in the newly created Marinette university campus in 1946 and was involved in community activities wherever she lived, including in Marinette in retirement.

Theatre on the Bay is sponsored by UW-Green Bay’s Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, offering adults and youth opportunities to participate in theatrical productions. Since 1966, Theatre on the Bay has been a community treasure in Marinette with its home stage on the Marinette campus.

Theatre on the Bay previously performed “Company” in 1973 under the guidance of Herbert L. Williams.