STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks announced 2022 season of performances, the first season scheduled by the theater’s new artistic director, Jacob Janssen.

The schedule features a new introductory performance day – Sunday – that is unique among theaters in Northeastern Wisconsin.

According to a press release: Selections starting in May and continuing through New Year’s Eve include a “hangry” comedy about empty-nesters who just want a nice night out while on vacation, a show that exposes the high drama of book clubs, a contemporary classic musical by Jason Robert Brown, a play about fathers, daughters and the birds they watch together and a new twist on a holiday classic.

The newly renovated theater is at 239 N. Third Ave. in downtown Sturgeon Bay.

Door County theatergoers are familiar with recognize many of the actors returning to the Third Avenue PlayWorks stage. Among them are Claire Morkin (“Steel Magnolias,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “Stella and Lou”), Doug Mancheski (“Gray’s Anatomy,” “Shooting Star,” “Gutenberg! The Musical!”), Alan Kopischke (“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol”) and Dan Klarer (“Every Brilliant Thing,” “Santaland Diaries”)

C. Michael Wright will be making his Third Avenue PlayWorks debut.

Some new actors will join the theater offerings throughout the season. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Third Avenue PlayWorks welcomes guest directors Nicole Ricciardi, Mikael Burke and Bill Theisen, in addition to the company’s artistic director, Jacob Janssen, for the season.

Season subscriptions are on sale. Info: thirdavenueplayworks.org. Individual tickets will be available starting April 1.

The season:

+ “Slow Food” by Wendy MacLeod, directed by Jacob Janssen.

May 8-June 5: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-will preview, Sunday, May 8; final preview, Wednesday, May 11.

Peter and Irene are empty nesters looking to celebrate their big anniversary with a nice night out, but Stephen, their server, has other ideas. The comedy asks what we want from life when what we need is something (anything!) to eat.

+ “The Book Club Play” by Karen Zacarias, directed by Nicole Ricciardi.

June 26-July 24: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-will preview, Sunday, June 26; final preview, Wednesday, June 29.

When a world-famous documentarian makes a book club the subject of his next film, the wine starts to flow and it’s not just the books that get discussed. When the conversation strays from the literary to the personal, six young professionals learn that it is best not to judge a book, or a person, by its cover. The play is a comedy about books and the people who love them.

+ “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Bill Theisen.

Aug. 7-Sept. 11: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-will preview, Sunday, Aug. 7; final preview, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The play runs from end to beginning and beginning to end between the two characters. Cathy and Jamie fall in and out of love in the musical with an unconventional structure: Jamie tells the story in forward chronological order, Cathy tells it in reverse. They meet once as they pass by each other, in the middle of the timeline that includes 14 songs.

+ “Birds of North America” by Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Jacob Janssen.

Oct. 2-30: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-will preview, Sunday, Oct. 2; final preview, Wednesday, Oct. 5.

John and his daughter, Caitlyn, are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. The play takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

+ “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry, directed by Mikael Burke.

Dec. 11-31: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-will preview, Sunday, Dec. 11; final preview, Wednesday, Dec. 14.

In new twists on the Charles Dickens holiday classic, five WFBR Radio Players bring to life scores of characters, live sound effects and musical underscoring to recreate a 1940s radio experience in front of a live studio audience. Hear and see how Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas in the family-friendly production.