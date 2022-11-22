Rehearsal scene for the Evergreen Theater Young Actors production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” (Evergreen Theater)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Evergreen Theater Young Actors of greater Green Bay will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” in six performances next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. Info: evergreentheater.org or snc.edu/tickets.

According to a press release:

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and 1 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4.

The production marks a return of the story to the Young Actors offerings, though in a new form – a musical.

The show is based on the play by Barbara Robinson. The book and lyrics are by Jahnna Beecham, with music and lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner.

The Young Actors production is directed by Ruth Novak, with musical direction by April Strom-Johnson.

“Many families make this an annual tradition, and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are so happy to be bringing this family-friendly classic back to the Webb Theatre at St. Norbert College,” says Sherrill Revolinski of the company.

The story: The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world, so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. Fighting and cigar-smoking don’t belong in Bethlehem, and the Herdmans have never even heard the Christmas story. Soon everyone is calling for first-time director Grace to fire the Herdmans. But Grace isn’t ready to give up on the Herdmans and their view of the Christmas Story.

“This is a buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic. Silent night? Not a chance. But sometimes a little joyful noise is just right for Christmas.”

This is the 33rd year the Green Bay area’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

For many years, it was presented independently. “Evergreen took over ‘Best’ from Bette Hayes, Sarah Ramayker and a group of other talented individuals in 2007 after they had produced it for 20 years,” Revolinski says. “This year, Bette’s granddaughter and great granddaughter are in the cast.”