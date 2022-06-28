STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks, a professional company, will present Karen Zacarias’ comical “The Book Club Play” on July 24. Info.

Performances are from 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Snapshot: When a world-famous documentarian makes a book club the subject of his next film, the wine starts to flow, and it’s not just the books that get discussed. When the conversation strays from the literary to the personal, six young professionals learn it is best not to judge a book, or a person, by its cover.

The cast includes the talents of Saran Bakari, Cassandra Bissell, Neil Brookshire, Katherine Duffy, Matthew Martinez Hannon, and Nick Vidal.

Directing is Nicole Ricciardi, who has directed from coast to coast and is on the theater faculty of DePaul University in Chicago.

Karen Zacarías is a widely produced American playwright. She is one of the inaugural resident playwrights at the noted Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and is a core founder of the Latinx Theatre Commons. Zacharias is the founder of Young Playwrights’ Theater, an award-winning company that teaches playwriting in public schools in Washington, D.C., where she resides.