OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of The Grand Oshkosh’s popular attractions is returning next week with new touches.

“The Four Phantoms in Concert” will appear Oct. 27-29 in the historic 550-seat theater. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

Featured are four performers, each who has portrayed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera.”

According to a press release: This will be the only performance run in Wisconsin of “The Four Phantoms in Concert” during the 2022-2023 season.

There are two sets of performances.

October 27-28: At 7:30 p.m., The Grand Oshkosh presents the current touring show, which was last performed at The Grand Oshkosh in 2019. Featured are solo and group numbers celebrating popular music of Broadway and more, along with a big finale paying tribute to “The Phantom of the Opera.”

October 29: At 8 p.m. the weekend will conclude with the “Gala World Premiere,” a two-act performance “with additional new material never before performed in Oshkosh, in Wisconsin, anywhere!”

The shows feature – from the ranks of former Broadway Phantoms – Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan.

The production is under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar.

The show last appeared at The Grand Oshkosh in 2019, and it created a special atmosphere in the performance that I saw.

Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio and Ciarán Sheehan sang seemingly for the sheer pleasure and love of it.

The premise of the evening is to put together four men who had sung the role of The Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera” in productions all over the map to sing their favorite songs and a few goodies from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The men have performed the role 6,000 times collectively.

Sometimes the men sing as one. Sometimes they take turns singing a section in the same song, which reminds listeners that every human has a signature in his or her voice.

In songs as The Phantom, the four singers have something generally the same but always with distinctive touches in the character of the voice – not good, better, best but of a personal quality slightly different than the others.

The show builds to a closing section of songs from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Most of the songs are from musicals the men have sung in. Then there is “Danny Boy,” with Ciarán Sheehan from Dublin, Ireland, gripping heartstrings with the authenticity in his voice.

From my review: “The singers can envelop a song and enact a character and create a persona, and it’s all done with a precious gift they’ve carried all their life – their voice.”