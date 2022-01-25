‘The Franky Bunch’ opens Feb. 4 in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its first comedy musical of 2022, “The Franky Bunch,” starting next week at the Meyer Theatre.

The show will be presented in two venues, which encourage patrons to wear masks for COVID-19 concerns.

At the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4-5; 10-12, 17-19; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Info: meyertheatre.org

At Capitol Civic Centre in downtown Manitowoc: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Info: cccshows.org.

Songs are from the 1970s, around the time when TV’s “The Brady Bunch” was popular.

According to a press release: Here’s a story of a lovely lady – off in Hawaii taking a rest of her own – who was bringing up three very lovely girls. All of them had hair of gold like their mother – one brushes it thousands of times a day, one has lost her glasses and one is caring for her Kitty Karry-All. Here’s a story of a man named Frank Brady, who was busy with three boys of his own. They were four men, living all together – and they were struggling to pay the mortgage. One day, Dad Brady decides to enlist the help of Greg, Peter, Bobby, Marcia, Jan and Cindy to raise some family funds. Will they be able to come up with an idea to save the day and their house?

Songs include “My Cherie Amour” of Stevie Wonder, “Girl” of Davy Jones, “Alright Now” of Free, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” of Steam, “Love or Let Me Be Lonely” of Friends of Distinction and “I’ll Be There” of The Jackson 5.

The cast consists of Frank Hermans (Dad Brady), Pat Hibbard (Greg), Amy Riemer (Marcia), Tom Verbrick (Peter), Lisa Borley (Cindy), Sarah Galati (Jan) and Blake Hermans (Bobby).

In support are Panneck (guitars), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums), Ross Loining (lights) and Kelly Klaus (sound).

A portion of tickets sold for opening night Feb. 4 will Curative Connections, an area organization that for more than 70 years has helped families, seniors and people with disabilities find support and care due to aging, dementia, brain injury or other disability.