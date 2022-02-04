‘The Giver’ youth drama opens next week in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two casts of Evergreen Productions Young Actors will present “The Giver” starting next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 (Red cast), 1 p.m. Feb. 12 (Grey cast*), 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 (Red cast), 1 p.m. Feb. 13 (Red cast) and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13 (Grey cast*).

Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Based on the book by Lois Lowry, the play is adapted by Eric Coble.

According to a press release: Jonas’ world is perfect. Everything is under control and safe. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices.

When Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver – to receive and keep the memories of the community. The Giver is the only person who holds the memories of real pain and real joy. Now Jonas will learn the truth about life – and the hypocrisy of his utopian world.

“Through this astonishing and moving adaptation, discover what it means to grow up, grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny.”

Note from the theater: The production includes content that may not be appropriate for younger children. Age recommendation is 11 and older.

Directing is Carolyn Silverberg.

The characters and players:

Jonas – Sydney Surber and Astrou Gartzke*.

Father – Angelica Delfosse and Dane Oslund*.

Mother – Sylvia “Via” Schubring and Meara Marinan*.

Lily – Sadie Smith and Ivy Bauer*.

Asher – Lewis Wagner and Michael Lamm*.

Fiona – Pip McGinnty Schneider and Amelia Rozoff*.

Chief Elder – Katelyn Valliere and Aoife Marinan*.

Larissa – Madison Stevens and Bridget Clarksen*.

Announcer – Eden Bauer.

Rosemary – Elodie Pries and Eden Bauer*.

The Giver – Lyle Becker.

Note: Due to COVID-19 considerations, St. Norbert College requires face masks in is buildings.