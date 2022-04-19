MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Treehouse Theater youth company will present four performances of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” next week at Capitol Civic Centre. Info: cccshows.org.

Says Karen Rohrer, executive director, “This musical is the final production of our 10th season and will feature 55 super-talented youth, ages 8-18 that will surely exceed your expectations for youth theater.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 30-May 1.

“The Lion King Jr.” tells the story of the adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters an array of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon and clever warthog Pumbaa. It’s a coming-of-age tale.

Directing is Missie Wendorf, with Lisa Heili as mentor, Shannon Meulbroek as music director assisted by Erin Nycz, Katie Jo Shimulunas and Madde Gilmore as choreographers, Sara Schaller as costume designer, Brian Van Ells, Ginger Van Ells and Lydia Snyder as mask and puppet designers, Phillip Jindra as set designer, Erin Mickelson as set decorator and Margaret Iannitello as make-up designer.

Karen Rohrer, born and raised in Manitowoc, sang with Jim Miller and danced 10 years at the Jean Wolfmeyer studio. After earning a degree in finance from St. Norbert College, Rohrer eventually returned to Manitowoc and progressed toward starting Treehouse Theater.

In spring 2021, Treehouse Theater moved into a remodeled 11,000-square-foot building at 910 Washington St. The nonprofit bought the building in 2019, and volunteers donated 5,000 hours to renovate the space, with subcontractors handling electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing and other tasks.