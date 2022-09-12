A hint at what “The Manitowoc Munsters” will look like as presented by Let Me Be Frank Productions. (Sue Pilz Photography)

Let Me Be Frank Productions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will present its new comedy musical, “The Manitowoc Munsters,” starting this week.

Performances will take place in three cities.

+ Green Bay: Meyer Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, Oct. 1; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: meyertheatre.org.

+ Wautoma: McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center – 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: mccombbruchspac.com.

+ Manitowoc: Capitol Civic Centre – 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Info: cccshows.org.

According to a press release:

Remember “The Munsters” TV show? Well, Frank’s Munsters are from Manitowoc.

Herman, Lily, Marilyn, Grandpa and Eddie Munster receive a letter letting them know their long-lost relative, Ana Munster from Transylvania, will be coming to live with them in the great state of Wisconsin.

Upon arrival, Ana meets Paul, a local Fuller Brush salesman who quickly sets his sights on wooing the new girl. While Ana’s arrival seems harmless at first, she may have some ulterior motives for her stay at the Munster household.

With the help of Paul, Ana crafts a plan to unearth some hidden money on the property.

Why does Ana need the money, and will her plan work to get some secrets out of the Munster family? Answers are in the show.

In the cast are Frank Hermans (Herman), Pat Hibbard (Grandpa), Tom Verbrick (Eddie Munster), Paul Evansen (Fuller Brush salesman), Amy Riemer (Lily Munster), Lisa Borley (Marilyn Munster) and Michelle Oren (Ana Munster).

The band consist of Dennis Panneck (guitar), Pat Hibbard (bass), Tony Pilz (keyboards), Andrew Klaus (drums). Assisting are Ross Loining on lights and Kelly Klaus on sound.

Songs include “Holly Holy” (Neil Diamond), “Along Comes Mary” (The Association), “A Sign of the Times” (Petula Clark), “Come See About Me” (The Supremes), “Monster Mash” (Bobby Pickett), “Evil Ways” (Santana), “Spooky” and “At Last” (Etta James).

A portion of proceeds on opening night Friday, Sept. 16, will benefit NEWCAP Inc. for its mission of half a century to move people from poverty to opportunities and economic security while enhancing community development.