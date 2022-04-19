GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theaterwill present the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Red Velvet Cake War”in eight performances in the troupe’s Robert Lee Brault Playhouse starting April 21. Info: gbcommunitytheater.com.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 21-22; 4 p.m. April 23; 7:30 p.m. April 27-29; 4 p.m. April 30-May 1.

According to a newsletter: The story revolves around the Verdeen family of Sweetgum, Texas, and an outrageous wager about who can make the best red velvet cake. At the core are the three Verdeen cousins who are hosting a family reunion amid waves of gossip they have caused.

Kristi Skrinkska conducts a cast consisting of Jodi Angeli, Lina Green, Nichole Hood, Josiah Kaliq, Lee T. Kerwin, Eileen Kozlovsky, Denise Markowski, Deb Oettinger, Judy Patefield, Jacob Smither, Jami Thompson and Randy Vogels.

Jones Hope Wooten is a nickname for team playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. The three have written numerous plays that generally go under the heading of “Southern-fried comedy” because the settings are in the South and involve humorous situations.

Northeastern Wisconsin theaters have put on such Jones Hope Wooten plays as “Dearly Beloved,” “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” “The Hallelujah Girls,” “The Savannah Sipping Society,” “Farce of Habit,” “’Til Beth Do Us Part,” “Always a Bridesmaid” and “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”