BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Door Shakespeare will open its 2022 season with “The Tempest” Wednesday in the park-like Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane. Info.

The season that runs June 22 through Aug. 27 includes “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music,” opening next week.

William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” is directed by Todd Denning.

During a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder and its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. As the passengers search for their fellow shipmates, they encounter nymphs, creatures, fantastical beings and the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants.

Woven into the production are singing, dancing, magic, comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end.

“The Tempest” schedule: June 22-27 weekdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m., with no performance June 28. Regular run: 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from July 4-Aug. 26.

Opening June 29 is “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music” by Joe Pine, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with music and lyrics by Scott McKenna Campbell, and directed by Marcella Kearns.

Told is the story of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time.

The work was adapted in 2016 by Ohio playwright Joe Pine.

The adventure with original music dramatizes the first quest from Dumas’ novel.

The theater says, “As a piece of family theater, the work has delighted intergenerational audiences across the United States in the five years since its premiere. The play follows young swordsman d’Artagnan’s transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer. Along his journey, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos: three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. He navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a great soldier and a true friend.”

“The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music” schedule for opening week: June 29-July 2 weekdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. Regular run: July 5-Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of the then-named American Folklore Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, the organization has produced 44 productions in the garden of Björklunden’s 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor.