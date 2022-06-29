BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Door Shakespeare, a professional company, is adjusting its schedule for the first performances of “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music” in the garden of Björklunden, 7590 Boynton Lane. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

The company’s season runs to Aug. 27.

The season started June 22 with William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Joining is “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music,” with a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. June 30, to be followed by an opening at 7:30 p.m. July 1.

The regular run is July 5-Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Initially, a preview was scheduled for the June 29, but a rainy June and complications from COVID-19 curtailed the rehearsal period.

“We got a lot of use of our new indoor rehearsal hall, that’s for sure,” said Amy Ensign, acting artistic director.

The theater troupe gained the space with the purchase of administrative offices in south Sister Bay in late 2019.

“We moved in right before COVID arrived and consequently moved right out. We returned to the space in the spring of 2021 and have been adding touches to make it our own ever since,” Ensign said in a press release.

The story of “The Three Musketeers: An Adventure, With Music” is of a young man coming of age in a turbulent time. Adapted in 2016 by Ohio playwright Joe Pine from Alexander Dumas’ masterpiece, the adventure with original music by Scott McKenna Campbell dramatizes the first quest from Dumas’ novel.

A piece of family theater, the play follows young swordsman d’Artagnan’s transformation from a headstrong youth to a noble musketeer. Along his journey, d’Artagnan befriends Porthos, Aramis and Athos, three celebrated musketeers renowned for their boldness, discretion and honor. D’Artagnan navigates political intrigue and crosses blades with mysterious foes, all the while learning what it means to be a great soldier and a true friend.

Music, romance, comedy and swordplay are woven into the play.

Directing is Marcella Kearns.

Most company members will perform in both productions.

The companion piece, “The Tempest,” directed by Todd Denning, tells of a violent storm, a ship is torn asunder and its passengers, separated from one another, land on a mysterious and otherworldly island. Featured is the magical Prospero, the banished Duke of Milan, who oversees the island and its inhabitants. The production includes singing, dancing, magic, high comedy, intrigue, romance, betrayal and a reunion of all that brings the play to its happy end.

Regular run performances of “The Tempest” are at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from July 4-Aug. 26.