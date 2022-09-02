TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present 10 performances of the noted musical “Cabaret” starting next week. Info: forstinn.org.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10; 2 p.m. Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; 4 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

Set in 1929-1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The story revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw’s relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

A sub-plot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor.

Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub.

Directing is Lisa Heili, with David Bowman as music director.

The cast and characters: Sophia Bartels (Sally Bowles), David Bouffard (Herr Schultz), Jessica Marie Green (Emcee), Jessica Iannitello (Rosie), Phillip Jindra (Clifford Bradshaw), Tessa Komorowski Jindra (Fraulein Kost), Brad Leonhardt (Ernst Ludwig), Logan Lopez (Bobby), Shannon Paige (Lulu), Melissa McDonald (Fraulein Schneider), Katie Shimulunas (Fritzie), Brittieny Simmer (Victor) and Emily Tyeptanar (Helga).

The club serves as a metaphor for ominous political developments in late Weimar Germany.

The musical, which arrived in 1966, features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. The work is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play, “I Am a Camera,” which was adapted from “Goodbye to Berlin” (1939) by writer Christopher Isherwood’s experiences in the poverty-stricken era and his intimate friendship with a cabaret singer.

The Broadway production was a hit, running for 1,166 performances.