GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” in seven performances in Jean Weidner Theatre in Weidner Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Info: uwgb.edu/theatre.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and March 3-5.

Alert: Contains strong language.

Note from university: “All patrons must wear a face covering during the performance and at all times inside any building on the campus of UW-Green Bay.”

The story is set in Shirley, Vermont. Marty, an acting teacher, holds an “Adult Creative Drama” class at the local community center. The people who sign up are Schultz, a recently divorced carpenter; Lauren, a reserved high school junior; Teresa, a former actress; and Marty’s husband, James.

Marty takes the “students” through various acting and dramatic exercises. They act like trees, beds and baseball gloves. In one exercise, they act as one another and tell their life stories. As a possible romance begins each of the group slowly reveal one another. In a final exercise, Lauren imagines herself meeting Schultz in 10 years and they tell each other what has transpired.

Directing is Rebecca Stone Thornberry of the faculty.

The characters and players: Marty – Jasmine Christyne; Theresa – Mickey Schommer; Lauren – McKenzie Thompson; James – Paul Kobylorz; and Schultz – Theodore Hock.

The play opened Off-Broadway in 2009 and received the Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Baker has said she “wanted the audience to learn about the characters through formal theater exercises. I knew I wanted there to be excruciating silences. I knew I wanted a doomed class romance that left one character embarrassed and the other heartbroken. I knew I wanted the characters to deliver monologues as each other… Eventually, I realized that the fun of the play is the fact that it’s confined to this dull, windowless little space.”