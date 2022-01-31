Thornton Wilder play readings set tonight

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door Shakespeare will participate in Door County Reads with virtual play readings from celebrated Wisconsin author Thornton Wilder at 7 p.m. today, Monday, Jan. 31. Info: doorshakespeare.com.

The readings are virtual due to COVID-19 considerations.

According to a press release: The one-act plays are “Infancy” and “The Rivers Under the Earth,” two of the four obscure gems from Thornton Wilder’s late – and unfinished – oeuvre, “The Ages of Man.”

“To say that the state of Wisconsin served as an inspiration to Thornton Wilder would be an understatement. Born in Madison in 1897, his stories of families and friends and distant relations in small towns figure prominently in Wilder’s work, from early in his career to late. As in so many of his works, from novels to plays to essays, grown-ups influence the young and vice-versa in the most subtle of ways. It is there in ‘Infancy,’ under the guise of humor, and it is poignantly present in ‘The Rivers Under the Earth,’ which is set ‘on a point of land near a lake in southeastern Wisconsin’.”

Watch via Zoom. The link opens at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. curtain time.

Directing both plays is Michael Stebbins*, Door Shakespeare producing artistic director.

+ In “Infancy,” babies act like grown-ups and grown-ups act like babies in a comedy about fulfilling basic human needs.

Directing is Michael Stebbins*, Door Shakespeare producing artistic director.

The players (*- Actor’s Equity): Officer Avonzino – Michael Wright*; Miss Millie Wilchick, a nursemaid – Christine Saenz; Tommy, a baby in her care – Duane Boutté*; Mrs. Boker – Linda Stein; and Moe, her baby boy – Charles Fraser*.

+ In “Rivers Under the Earth,” the Carter family enjoys a summer’s eve on the lake. Meet 16-year-old Tom, his 17-year-old sister, Francesca, and their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carter, as they share different memories somehow connected with their surroundings.

The players (*- Actor’s Equity): Mrs. Carter – Karen Mal; Mr. Carter – Steven Koehler*; Francesca Carter – Clara McElfresh; Tom Carter – Owen Foulds; and Stage Directions – Amy Ensign.