GREEN BAY, MANITOWOC, SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Three community orchestras in our region are headed to their season-opening concert on the same date. This is what is in store for each, alphabetically by community:

Green Bay

Civic Symphony of Green Bay will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

A livestream option is available.

Info: snc.edu/tickets or gbcivic.org.

Conductor and music director: Seong-Kyung Graham.

Theme: “Classical to Contemporary.”

Program:

+ “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with members of American Legion Sullivan-Wallen Post #11 to present the colors

+ “L’Arlésienne Suite No. 1” by Georges Bizet

+ “String Quartet in D Minor, Opus 9, No. 4, Hob. III:22” by Joseph Haydn, with Griffon String Quartet

+ “Habanera” by Emmanuel Chabrier, featuring dancers from Green Bay Ballroom

+ “Nemeth” String Quartet Concerto by Utar Artun

“Our opening night concert will take you on a journey from classical orchestral works to contemporary music from a living composer. Dancers from the Green Bay Ballroom performing arts team will show off their talents dancing to Emmanuel Chabrier’s ‘Habanera.’ The Griffon String Quartet will make a special appearance first performing a traditional Haydn string quartet, and then later joining alongside the Civic Symphony of Green Bay on a newer work featuring soaring lyrical melodies and exciting jazz rhythms.”

“You’ll also get to meet our new executive director, Josh Hernday, who’ll be doing double duty as your host for the evening. The Griffon String Quartet will perform a Haydn selection with themes based on the downward fifth (imagine the chimes of Big Ben) and a syncopated Hungarian folk dance. Then Griffon will combine with CSGB on a newer work featuring complex rhythms, Latin-jazz and neo-classical music elements, and traditional Turkish folk songs.”

Manitowoc

Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Capitol Civic Centre in downtown Manitowoc.

Info: cccshows.org or manitowocsymphony.org.

Conductor and music director: Dylan T. Chmura-Moore

Theme: “Movie Pops”

Program:

“The enduring film scores of John Williams are the musical foundation of our lives. Hear the movie masterpieces that we all love: ‘Jurassic Park,’ ‘Love Theme from Superman,’ ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ ‘E.T.,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Star Wars Medley,’ and many more with the Lincoln High School Chamber Choir, David Bowman, conductor.”

Sheboygan

Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in Weill Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Sheboygan.

Info: weillcenter.com or sheboyganorchestra.org.

Conductor and music director: Ernesto Estigarribia.

Theme: “Meet the Maestro!”

Program:

+ “Bonecos de Olinda” by Clarice Assad

+ “Piano Concerto in A minor” by Edvard Grieg, featuring Michael Mizrahi, piano

+ “Symphony No. 5” by Dmitri Shostakovich

“Maestro Estigarribia opens his first concert as music director with the dance rhythms of Carnival time in Olinda, Brazil. Grieg’s ‘Piano Concerto’ with its unforgettable Norwegian melodies is a popular favorite, as is Shostakovich’s tragic yet defiant ‘Fifth Symphony,’ a 20th century masterpiece with the full orchestra on display.”

Michael Mizrahi is on the faculty of Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton. He has won acclaim for performances of a wide-ranging repertoire and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages. Mizrahi has performed in such leading concert halls as Carnegie Hall, Toyko’s Suntory Hall and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The vivacious Clarice Assad recently sang along with one of her energetic works in a concert with the Weidner Philharmonic in Green Bay.

In a news release, Estigarribia says, “I’m thrilled to begin the 104th season with the phenomenal musicians of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra. We open our season with a fantastic piece by living Brazilian composer Clarice Assad. We welcome world-renowned pianist Michael Mizrahi to perform the Grieg ‘Piano Concerto,’ and the central piece of the program is Shostakovich’s ‘Fifth Symphony,’ which undoubtedly is the most important symphony of the 20th century.”