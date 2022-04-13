NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wolf River Theatrical Troupe will offer something different among area community theaters when it presents three kinds of one-act plays starting next week. Info: wrtt.org.

Performances start at 7 p.m., with this lineup schedule:

+ “Just Desserts” – April 20-22, 28-30.

+ “In Memoriam” – April 20-22, 28-30.

+ “The Capricious Pearls” – April 20-22, 28.

Performances are in Wolf River Theatre, 304 St. John’s Place, New London.

Performing are more than 20 actors ages 12 to 60-plus.

“Just Desserts” is a comedy by prolific playwright Pat Cook.

Snapshot from website: Where there’s a will, there’s a relative. That’s the case with the late Desmond Clairborn and his greedy relatives.

There’s a fast-talking nephew, a demented son and his Marilyn Monroe look-alike wife, a starchild niece and two sisters, one feisty, the other senile.

The play “has more twists than a pretzel.”

Pat Cook has had more than 145 plays published.

“In Memoriam” is a drama by Marleen Remington.

Snapshot from website: The murder mystery takes place in the pre-World War II years on isolated Castle Island, one of the Thousand Islands on the St. Lawrence Seaway in upstate New York.

Five people gather for a weekend house party that turns into a nightmare as one person after the other is first accused of being a murderer and then is murdered – each by a different method.

The plot thickens with each mysterious death until only two guests remain.

Marlene Remington of Arvada, Colorado, has had many jobs – registered nurse, mom to three children, professional wallpaper hanger and project manager/grant writer at a community college… and writer.

“The Capricious Pearls” is a farce by Virginia Kidd.

Snapshot from website: When Boss and his gang reconvene after being let out of prison, they go over the original map Boss had drawn showing where he had hidden a valuable string of pearls in a vacant house. They find it is now a home for aged ladies.

Grannie Carlson loves to scoot in her wheelchair, Mrs. Hildebrand has a caustic tongue, and Mrs. Katts has eyesight that leaves something to be desired.

How the crooks find the pearls and what they do with them lead to comic capers.

Virginia Kidd lives in Sacramento, California. She is an emeritus professor, having taught communication studies for three decades at California State University, Sacramento.