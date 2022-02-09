APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The touring production of the musical “Hairspray” arrives next week at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

Note from center: “Masks are required to be worn by all patrons while in the venue.”

Performances in Thrivent Financial Hall are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

Based on the 1988 John Waters film, “Hairspray” follows 16-year-old optimist Tracy Turnblad as she follows her dream, turning Baltimore upside down as she goes.

The show won eight 2002 Tony Awards on Broadway, including Best Musical.

The touring production is new by a Broadway creative team led by director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Music and lyrics are by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, with a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan.

The songs include 1960s-style dance music and “downtown” rhythm and blues. The story follows overweight Tracy’s dream to dance on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local TV dance program based on the real-life “Buddy Deane Show.” When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show’s integration.

Songs include “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

“Hairspray” explores the themes of racial prejudice and freedom of expression. It highlights individuality and the importance of everyone working together for something to become revolutionary.

Notably, Tracy’s mother, Edna Turnblad, is performed in drag during the shows. The musical also challenges the societal norms of a female. The body size of Edna also adds emphasis to the diva roles that are present in the show.

The touring cast includes Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, Andrew Levitt as Edna Turnblad, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Will Savarese as Link Larkin, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kaelee Albritton as Amber von Tussle and Addison Garner as Velma von Tussle.

Being set in the 1960s, the musical highlights the struggles of racial discrimination of African-Americans during the civil rights movement, with a focus on the world of popular culture.

Filmmaker John Waters is a Baltimore native famed for a series of daring cult films.