DE PERE and ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway show troupe will present its annual “Christmas with the Knights” performances in two venues in coming weeks.

First, the student troupe will perform in Dudley Birder Hall on the college campus.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 and 1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18. Info: snc.edu/tickets.

Also, the troupe will perform at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

That performance is at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Info: snc.edu.tickets.

Note: Performances often sell out quickly.

Selections in the show will center on this year’s theme, “Christmas Memories,” which a news release says includes “energetic, contemporary and sincere arrangements of your favorite nostalgic Christmas music.”

The current Knights on Broadway lineup consists of Evan Larson (Green Bay), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Seth Mayrer (Medford), Logan Enger (Kaukauna), Bruce Glassco (Little Chute), Hannah Dornfeld (Pulaski), Daphne Johnson (Green Bay), Sarah Gregory (Green Bay), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Emily Martin (Milwaukee), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Melody Humphreys (Kewaskum), Marki Hietpas (Combined Locks) and Sam Skiff (Mount Calvary).

The troupe is led by director Kent Paulsen and assistant director Linda Feldmann.