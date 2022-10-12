Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College at top and newVoices at bottom. (Choirs’ images)

DE PERE and APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two of the region’s well-known choruses will start their seasons on the same day, Saturday Oct. 15.

+ Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College will open its 48th season at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus in De Pere. Info: snc.edu/tickets or birderchorale.com.

The theme is “Songs of Hope and Healing,” focusing on “beautiful, introspective and thoughtful works” including Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Gabriele Faure’s “Requiem.”

Artistic director Kent Paulsen will conduct the 100-plus voice community choir.

Ahead: The chorale will present two performances of “Christmas with the Chorale,” at 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St., Ashwaubenon. No tickets will be required; donations will be accepted at the door. Concert repertoire will include sacred Christmas hymns, bright selections for organ and piano and more.

“Holiday Pops” returns to the Weidner Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10. The chorale will be joined by longtime collaborators Birder Studio of Performing Arts’ kids’ choir and dancers from the Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO).

The chorale will be joined by local high school choirs for its “Choral Masterworks” concert at 7 p.m. April 4 at the Weidner Center. The annual series includes pieces of the most renowned classical selections that continue to influence people around the world.

To conclude the season, the chorale will present “Voices of Spring” at 7:30 p.m. May 19 and 2 p.m. May 20 in Walter Theatre of St. Norbert. Repertoire will feature larger-than-life choral renditions of pop, rock, Broadway and folk.

+ newVoices will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. Info: foxcitiespac.com or newvoiceschoir.org.

Included at 6:45 p.m. is a pre-concert talk by composer Elaine Hagenberg.

The concert theme is “ToGather²,” which “will focus on the joy we experience from shared, live music.”

The concert will feature premieres of four commissioned works: Elaine Hagenberg’s, “Illuminare,” an extended five-movement work with a string chamber ensemble, percussion and piano, and compositions by Blake Henson, Christine Donkin and Christopher Harris.

Elaine Hagenberg describes this way; “The piece takes us through a season of beauty and goodness that has been disrupted by darkness and confusion. But as light gradually returns, hope is restored, illuminating our future and guiding us in peace.”

The choir’s High School Master Singers, a select group from 16 area schools, will join for this performance.

The choir was formed in 1975.

Artistic director Phillip A. Swan will conduct the choir.

Ahead: The choir will present “Gather ‘Round the Manger” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in Lawrence University Memorial Chapel in Appleton.

The choir will host “Gather as One: Ecumenical Church Music Workshop” at 7:30 p.m. April 1 in Lawrence University Memorial Chapel in Appleton.