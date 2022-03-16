GREEN BAY and FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Newness is part of two play readings this weekend.

Green Bay Community Theater will present its first reader’s theater offering.

In Fond du Lac, a play by a local author will be introduced to a local audience.

Green Bay Community Theater reading

“Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck will be read at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, 122 N. Chestnut Ave.

Admission to the event is general admission pay what you can at the door, made possible by a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.



The story tells of the experiences of George Milton and Lennie Small, two displaced migrant ranch workers who move from place to place in California in search of new job opportunities during the Great Depression in the United States.

George Milton, an intelligent but uneducated man, and Lennie Small, a bulky, strong man but mentally disabled, are in Soledad on their way to another part of California. They hope to one day attain the dream of settling down on their own piece of land.

Lennie’s part of the dream is merely to tend and pet rabbits on the farm, as he loves touching soft animals, although he always accidentally kills them. This dream is one of Lennie’s favorite stories, which George constantly retells.

They had fled from Weed after Lennie grabbed a young woman’s skirt and would not let go, leading to an accusation of rape. It soon becomes clear that the two are close and George is Lennie’s protector, despite his antics.

From the troupe: “Please note that this script will be presented unaltered and therefore may contain language that is offensive or inappropriate for some individuals. Audience discretion is advised.”

Directing are Craig Berken and Kathy Berken.

The cast: George – Eric Westphal; Lenny – Dave Burke; Candy – Mike Troyer; The boss – Randy Vogels; Curly – Gary Wisneski; Curley’s wife – Raechal Wozniak-Sanford; Slim – Ian Wisneski; Carlson – Nathan Dantoin; Whit – Victor Rodriguez; Crooks – Arthur Moore; and Narrator – Kathy Berken.



Dave Zochert, president of Green Bay Community Theater, said the troupe has been thinking of the project for a while.

“Reader’s theater is getting more attention lately,” he said. “One of the reasons is that you can do it anywhere. There are no sets, no costumes, no big production numbers. What it does allow is twofold. From CT’s perspective, it allows us to do a play even if there is a full-blown production being worked on at the time, which is the case with ‘Of Mice and Men.’ It also gives the theater a chance to do a play that possibly wouldn’t be done in the area – too complicated a set, too many scene changes, too outside the ‘mainstream’ to attract a huge audience. This season, we get to do a play that won the 1938 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, written by a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and then a fast-moving fantasy play that would take a bigger stage than CT has to produce.”

Saturday’s presentation is just a start.

“We have two reader’s theater events planned for this season – and four more over the next two years,” Zochert said. “This year, it is ‘Of Mice and Men’ and ‘Once upon a Bride there was a Forest’ by Kristen Palmer on May 10. They are being partially funded by a grant from the Green Bay Packers. This is the first time we’ve had a Packers grant and are very proud to be one of the community organizations to be blessed with this. The remaining four plays have yet to be determined.

The troupe owns its theaters, which is not common among community theaters.

Zochert said, “Although you would think that having our own space makes the production cost zero, there are costs in producing this kind of event. We are still bound by royalties, and script costs and at times, lighting, and sound effects. Also, preparing the theater for guests is involved. We have set these two events up as a ‘Pay what you can’ performance, so if that is nothing, please come, if you feel a donation is in order, we are grateful for that as well.”

Zochert added, “This is a triple-win situation. GBCT gets to produce an additional opportunity to expose our patrons with something out of the mainstream. Our audience gets to hear talented people tell a story in a unique way and in a unique setting. And we give our actor pool in the area an opportunity to challenge themselves to create characters with only their voice. Think about that from the actor’s point of view. No pratfalls, no spit takes, no fancy sets or costumes. It becomes about the characters alone. I know that all the actors involved in the two productions we have in the next few mouths are up to that challenge. We look forward to exposing the area to reader’s theater.”

Fond du Lac reading

Production poster.

“Sliding into Seniorhood” by Kim E. Ruyle will be presented in a staged reading at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, 51 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac. Admission is free.

The play is billed as a comedy for mature audiences. It is being read by local actors.

Ruyle says, “The play was the Grand Winner of 2020/2021 Original Playwrights Full-Length Competition – Shawnee Playhouse/Pennsylvania Council of the Arts – and was produced in Pennsylvania in September. I’m testing the waters in Fond du Lac for edgier plays for mature audiences.”

Snapshot: “The paths of six intriguing characters intersect as they navigate the unpredictable and challenging twists and turns of aging. On the slide into seniorhood, they encounter relationships and experiences, some painful, some sensual, and some just downright silly. When all is said and done, will they find that life has left them with anything more than simple memories?”

Direction and narration are by Ashley Hernandez. The characters and cast: Matt – Daniel Schneider; Walt – Jerry Donohue; Sherry – Lynn Moon; Valerie – Blair Moon; Eddy – Paul Gedlinske; and Bonnie – Claudia Winland.