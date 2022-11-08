MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, 18.

Snapshot from the website: “Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go. In a hotel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.”

The show has been popular since its arrival in 2007. In 2022 alone, Paul Slade Smith’s “Unnecessary Farce” and “The Outsider” have had more than 50 productions.

Both of the comedies have Wisconsin roots. They premiered at Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County.

Along with being a playwright, Paul Slade Smith is an actor. He’s performed on Broadway and many theaters across the country. For a time, he was in the company of Peninsula Players Theatre.

“Unnecessary Farce” has close roots to the Fox Valley, too. Paul Slade Smith started writing it in Appleton when he was a company member of a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” which played at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Members of that cast first read the script aloud in a hotel room in Minneapolis.

When “Unnecessary Farce” premiered in July 2007 at Peninsula Players Theatre, Paul Slade Smith was on tour with the hot “Wicked.” Meantime, his wife, Erin Noel Grennan, was performing at Peninsula Players Theatre in “Unnecessary Farce,” which he wrote to show off her comic talent.