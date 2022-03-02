GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For everything from playing trumpet to inspiring students to shaping tens of thousands of notes into concert shape to leading the Green Bay Packers Band, Lovell Ives is being recognized with the 2022 Service the Music Award of the Association of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestras.

In this area, Lovell Ives is most associated with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He taught there for 37 years, brought the jazz ensemble sound to Green Bay and inspired such artists as Grammy Award-winning keyboardist Lyle Mays.

According to a press release:

The annual award recognizes “an outstanding individual who has had a sustained impact on community music organizations in the state. The award recognizes impact in multiple areas such as education, community outreach, activity in state and national organizations, and service to the music community.

“Professor Emeritus Lovell Ives was a member of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay music faculty from 1960 until his retirement in 1997. He was long-time director of jazz studies, founder of the annual UWGB Jazz Fest, director of the UWGB Jazz Ensemble, performer on trumpet in venues ranging from symphony orchestras to Dixieland jazz groups, leader of the Green Bay Packers Band and the Lovell Ives Orchestra, arranger of music, activist in professional music organizations and both teacher and mentor to hundreds of students, many of whom went on to careers in music. All of these are reasons for his regional and statewide impact on music, music students and music professionals.”

Said John Salerno, associate professor of music at UWGB and one of his students, “Lovell Ives was and still is an inspirational educator of music. He could do it all; perform, compose, arrange, conduct, as well as educate. He was always available, and indefatigable in his efforts to teach his students about music, especially jazz music. He was one of the first jazz educators in the state and pioneer in moving jazz into the college music curriculum.”

Additionally, “Lovell Ives was the founder of the jazz program at UWGB and for quite some time, only UW-Eau Claire and UWGB offered any jazz education in Wisconsin.

“Born in Marshfield, and now residing a little further north, Lovell Ives still calls Wisconsin his home. He has written numerous orchestral arrangements and has been an advocate for music education throughout his lifetime, not only jazz, but all styles of music.

“When asked in an oral history interview done by the UWGB Archives and Area Research Center, what he was most proud of, a very humble Lovell Ives said, “Teaching.’

“A few of the many highlights of his musical career include directing the Green Bay Packers Band from 1982 to 1997 and serving as the music director for the local Cerebral Palsy Telethon for more than 25 years.”

The Association of Wisconsin Symphony Orchestras serves as a resource for the growth and appreciation of orchestral music in Wisconsin. The association promotes and facilitates the exchange of ideas among the various state orchestras and their affiliate organizations through its annual conference and by providing a structured professional network. The association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Among previous honorees from the region are Austin Boncher of the Fox Valley; Henry Pensis of Oshkosh; Barbara Lawton, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor; Gerald Mattern, a founder of Civic Symphony of Green Bay and longtime member of the St. Norbert College music faculty; Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin; Wisconsin Public Radio; Robert J. Bauer, formative member of UWGB music faculty; and Wayne Wildman, music director and conductor of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra.